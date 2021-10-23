Beethoven In The Rockies Presents THE PIANO MUSIC OF JIM KLEIN & IAN JAMISON

On Sunday, October 24, 2021, at 3 pm, Beethoven in the Rockies: Concert Series will feature the works of Jim Klein and Ian Jamison in a free concert performed by Adam Piotr Żukiewicz along with professional dancers Jordan Jenkins and TJ Saunders. This program includes Six Preludes (2019),a?? Breaking Waves (2020), a??Ah (2020), a??and Piano Sonata The Abyss (2020)

Adam Piotr Żukiewicz, Associate Professor of Piano at the University of Northern Colorado, is the founder and artistic director of Beethoven in the Rockies. Other festival members include Jittapim (Nan) Yamprai, Artistic Co-Director, Hanguang Wang, Managing Director, Shuang "Iris" Zhang, Marketing and Media Director, and Edward W. Hardy, Digital Marketing Director and Artistic Advisor.

"Through our diverse musical events, we aim to enrich the cultural lives of our communities, and provide them with affordable access to excellent performances and educational experiences, in a welcoming and friendly atmosphere." - Adam Zukiewicz

UNC Campus Commons Performance Hall: 1051 22nd St, Greeley, CO 80639

For more information, visit https://tickets.unco.edu/