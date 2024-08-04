Ballet Ariel to Debut Its 2024/2025 Season With CINDERELLA

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Ballet Ariel will debut its 2024/2025 season (and 26th anniversary) with a charming production of the timeless tale of love and transformation, “Cinderella.” This shortened performance has all of the beauty and grandeur, wit and whimsy of the full-length version, where one young woman's life is forever changed by a fairy godmother and a delicate slipper.

The wicked stepsisters cavort in the most outrageous but amusing manner, hoping to capture the attention of Prince Charming. But alas, in the end, it's the fair and lovely Cinderella who wins the heart of the prince.

Performed to Sergei Prokofiev's captivating score, Ballet Ariel's talented team of Director Ilena Norton's and Gregory Gonzales' original choreography is a dynamic, post-modern classic gem. Ballet Ariel's Yoshiko Brunson will portray Cinderella and guest artist Pin-Yen (Sunny) Hsieh will play Prince Charming.

The ballet is followed by a Meet and Greet where audience members can come on stage and take photos with the dancers.

This production runs the following dates and locations:

Oct. 5 – Cleo Parker Robinson Theatre in Denver. Tickets - $28 Adult; $25 Senior/Student; $22 Children and $1.50 ticket fee.

Oct. 6 – Schoolhouse Theatre in Parker. Tickets - $28 Adult; $25 Senior/Student; $22 Children.

Nov. 3 – Parsons Theatre at the Northglenn Recreation Center. Tickets start at- $28 Adult; $25 Senior/Student; $22 Children and $1.50 ticket fee.

For information on purchasing tickets, please visit the Ballet Ariel website at www.balletariel.org or call 303-945-4388.

ABOUT BALLET ARIEL

Ballet Ariel was founded in 1998 by Artistic and Executive Director Ilena Norton. The organization, which celebrated its 25th year in 2023, has evolved into a laboratory for developing original classical ballets, a collaborative environment where the beauty of classical ballet comes together with narrative storytelling and a contemporary vision. This professional company is known for its graceful and elegant, yet dynamic, choreography and staging.

Located in Denver at the Denver Dance Center, 2496 W. 2nd Ave., #3 in Denver, the company employs eight professional dancers under Rehearsal Director Oleg Dedogryuk. Ballet Ariel's repertoire features original ballets such as “The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe,” “Ballerina by Degas,” “Rikki-Tikki-Tavi,” and “Tale of Molly Brown” along with classical works including “Konservatoriet,” “La Fille Mal Gardee,” and “Aurora's Wedding” from “Sleeping Beauty.”

Ballet Ariel receives funding from Denver, Jefferson, Adams, and Douglas Counties through the Scientific & Cultural Facilities District (SCFD), Colorado Creative Industries, and Denver Ballet Guild.

For more information, visit www.balletariel.org or call (303) 945-4388.

