Ballet Ariel Presents THE NUTCRACKER Next Month
Performances run December 10-23.
Journey with Clara and her Nutcracker Prince on a magical night into a winter wonderland filled with dancing snowflakes, exotic treats from around the world and a regal Sugar Plum Fairy.
Performed to Tchaikovsky's majestic score, Ballet Ariel's The Nutcracker is a beautiful and festive traditional interpretation with a contemporary elegance.
The Nutcracker 2022 will feature company dancers Marcelina Gaudini, Maya Vought and Yoshiko Brunson. Ballet Ariel welcomes back Colorado natives and former company dancers Jennie Begley who danced with New York City based Complexions Contemporary Ballet, and American Midwest Ballet dancer Ryan Christopher. Other renowned guest artists include Anton Iakovlev and Alexandru Glusacov. Choreographed and directed by Artistic Director Ilena Norton, with pas de deux choreography and staging by rehearsal director Oleg Dedogryuk, Ballet Ariel's professional company will be joined by aspiring young dancers from Lakewood Dance Academy.
Ballet Ariel will be performing The Nutcracker at Lakewood Cultural Center, 470 S. Allison Parkway Lakewood 80226, Saturday, December 10 at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, December 11 at 2:00 p.m., Friday December 16 at 7:00 p.m., Saturday, December 17 at 2:00 and 7:00 p.m., Sunday, December 18 at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, December 22 at 2:00 p.m., and Friday, December 23 at 2:00 p.m.
Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at www.balletariel.org/nutcracker or by calling 303-987-7845. Tickets for adults are $35-40, students and seniors are $30-35, and children at $25-30.
