BWW Review: You'll Be SPEECHLESS at BLUE MAN GROUP...But You Might Not Know Why

Some shows don't leave you with a ton to say...so I guess Blue Man Group's Speechless tour lives up to its name, at least.

That isn't to say I didn't enjoy myself. This wasn't my first experience with this silent shiny trio, so I had an idea of what to expect. Although I did anticipate a few more surprises than the antics I'd seen in their previous show.

They still toss marshmallows into each other's mouths-many marshmallows, a literal gag joke, if you will. And of course it really isn't a Blue Man Group performance without them making music with random objects.

What makes this new tour a bit more special is the tech. The set alone is massive and stunning, and a lot of the show's spectacle comes from it. Kudos to the entire crew for keeping this machine of a show moving like it should. Also major props to the two-piece band of guitar and drums that kept the vibe rockin'.

And the Blue Men themselves are quite the marvel alone. Their deadpan expressions make even the most awkward interactions hilarious. They're multitalented performers who know how to work a full house and give a solid 80 minutes of entertainment without saying a word.

If only some of the audience members could hold themselves to the same standard. While I fully expect the crowd to be a little riled at an event like this, some of the incessant shouting from singular patrons got old fast. Also, high five to the parenting skills of the couple in front of us, who did their very best to tame their two boys who would NOT sit down.

The show's fast pace will keep you engaged, and who doesn't love multiple confetti cannons to end their night?

That being said, Blue Man Group's latest show will probably leave you Speechless, you just might not know why. Blue Man Group's Speechless tour continues its Denver run through Sunday, October 27. Tickets at DenverCenter.org.





