BWW Review: WHITE CHRISTMAS at Boulder Dinner Theatre

We may not have gotten snow just yet, but White Christmas at Boulder Dinner Theatre is the perfect way to catch the holiday spirit.

With the BDT on-stage staple, Alicia K. Meyers, in the Director's chair, the cast and crew of White Christmas provide a refreshing taste of classic traditions around the holidays. I've always said that actors make the best directors and Meyers is the perfect indication that the sentiment holds truth. Choreography by Matthew Peters is some of the best work I have seen come out of Peters in terms of both style and execution. It really was a highlight of the production. Music Direction was also nice and clean among the cast. There was an especially nice ensemble chorus moment during "The Best Things Happen While You're Dancing" that left me with goosebumps.

Anna High as Martha is a busy-body in the best way. There is no question who runs the inn. High has a great, soulful voice that brought the house down. As General Waverly, Wayne Kennedy is the true veteran on the stage. Kennedy gives Waverly a rough tenderness, almost playful in nature, though never fully taking off the uniform.

As Bob Wallace, Bob Hoppe has a warm and friendly presence that emits from the stage. Hoppe is also a great singer, though I think there are times where they can afford to "act through song" more than give a good vocal. As Wallace's best friend and co-star, Phil Davis, Matthew Dailey gives the character a certain confidence that is different than I've seen before in this role. Rather handsome and confident, Dailey is a real triple threat between his acting, singing, and incredible dancing. His go-to dance partner in the show, Rae Leigh Case as Judy Haynes, was equally elegant in her dancing, while also giving Judy a certain charm that was so infectious. I found he to also be incredibly balanced between her dancing, singing, and acting. Mckayla Marso-McDonough gave me everything I needed in my Rosemary Clooney fantastic world. Marso-McDonough is strong and committed as the older sister with a voice as smooth as velvet.

White Christmas has always bee my favorite Christmas movie and thus, I am very protective of this show. The cast and crew of this production allowed me to have the sense of sitting back and enjoying the show because they had everything under control.

If you have the chance, head to BDT to catch their latest production before it closes January 8, 2022. For tickets, visit https://bdtstage.com/white-christmas/