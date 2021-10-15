BWW Review: THE IMPROVISED SHAKESPEARE COMPANY at DCPA

I've always had a soft spot for Shakespeare plays. While studying abroad in Italy back in college, I performed a variety of Shakespeare scenes, including the infamous Queen Mab monologue. I also got the chance to visit Verona and stand atop Juliet's balcony. So when a Shakespeare inspired improv comedy company was coming to town, I knew I had to be in the room.

In a completely improvised, roughly 90-minute play, the ensemble cast of The Improvised Shakespeare Company gives a rousing performance with a clear structure. The troupe takes an audience suggestion at the start in the form of a play title and from there, they improvise details in what seems like a basic skeleton of a Shakespearean plot. The performance was already impressive, but if even the plot was all original, with no such skeleton, then it only adds to the already imposing nature. For us, the play title suggestion came to A Duck Is Always Watching You, and from there the fowl nature of the piece ensued.

The five gentleman (of Verona), were each impressive and original in their improv material, each playing multiple characters, some with opposing plot lines. Joey Bland appears as a veteran frontrunner among the cast, giving both the opening and closing monologues while also appearing as the fair maiden, Daisy, King Donald's long lost, unrequited love. Brendan Dowling, Josh Logan, and Tim Sniffen appear foremost as King Donald's nephews, Huey, Louis, and Dew. The three brothers, each vying for their path to the throne, are all spirited in their playing with each other, remaining spontaneous and entertaining as the play goes on. In his primary role as King Donald, Blaine Swen is at home among his peers. As the creator and director of The Improvised Shakespeare Company, Swen controls the pace of the show nicely, guiding both the cast and the audience from scene to scene. Swen, more then others, found himself switching between characters more rapidly than the other players. Although the changes were swift, they were just as evident.

The Improvised Shakespeare Company, among all else, was a warm welcome back to live theatre at DCPA. May this be only the beginning to The New Renaissance age after such a tumultuous time.

How To Get Tickets

The Improvised Shakespeare Company runs through October 31, 2021 in the Garner Galleria Theatre at the Denver Center for Performing Arts. For more information and ticket purchasing, visit https://www.denvercenter.org/tickets-events/the-improvised-shakespeare-company/#toggle-id-8-closed.