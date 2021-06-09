BWW Review: SHOUT! at Town Hall Arts Center

RDG Photography

Man, does it feel good to be back in the theatre again. It also doesn't hurt to pretend it's a whole different era.

SHOUT! The Mod Musical, now playing at Town Hall Arts Center, offers a silly (and sometimes somber) escape from our current world.

Of course, to keep it safe for those not yet vaxxed, THAC has implemented a plexiglass enclosure around the stage as well as distanced seating and a mask requirement.

The show features 5 gals in different colors (think all the Spice Girls are Posh celebrating Pride month). There's Orange (Hanna Dotson), Green (Piper Lindsay Arpan), Red (Amy Dollar), Yellow...who's the only American one (Valerie Igoe), and Blue (Ryahn Evers) featuring voices by understudies Victoria Holloway and Abigail Kochevar.

RDG Photography

Starting in the mid-60s, the ladies read through UK's Shout! Magazine, taking personality quizzes, writing to a (toxic) advice columnist, and acting out product advertisements. Their accents aren't the most authentic, but they make up for it in every other aspect. Their harmonies blend beautifully and their solos are even stronger (even behind the barrier, kudos to the sound design).

Choregraphy is by director Kate Vallee, and it makes you wanna jump up and join them. The stunningly bold and bright costumes were created by Terri Fong-Schmidt, I wish there were more.

I found myself surprised by the show's content. Not that I expected a wholesome Brady Bunch romp, but the show actually tackles a range of women's issues. One minute they're joking about rummaging through the Beatles' trash, the next they're asking for advice about escaping their abusive home life.

RDG Photography

These women aren't just peppy caricatures singing jukebox hits, they've got depth, and it's absolutely elevated by the cast embodying them. Probably not the best subject matter for the kiddos, but it will resonate with anyone who's ever picked up a beauty mag.

SHOUT! The Mod Musical plays Town Hall Arts Center Live on stage and streaming virtually through June 20th. Tickets available here. For a program, click here.