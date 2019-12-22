BWW Review: DCPA's CAMP CHRISTMAS is a Festive Selfie Wonderland

If you've tired of your traditional holiday selfie ventures, there's a new festive fixture that's sure to jingle your sleighbells.

Apologies in advance for my abundance of yuletide lingo, Camp Christmas really got me in the spirit. This 10,000 square foot installation is nestled in The Hangar at Stanley Marketplace, which you may have already visited if you caught the Denver Center's immersive productive of The Wild Party a few years ago.

But this theatrical feat is strictly visual; you won't catch too many performances unless you're there to see Santa or happen to watch some candy being crafted.

Camp Christmas is a vibrant display of all kinds of holiday magic. After you enter through a tunnel of lights, you're greeted with one of a couple Santa Bars. There you can grab some hot cocoa or a variety of cocktails. (Very recommended.)

From there, it's up to you how explore the many themed areas. There are a few places that give you traditional vibes with beautiful, vintage decorations. And if you're feeling a little sweeter, on one side you can go straight from a tiki bar into an all-pink mid-mod living room straight into a sugary themed land.

The decor reminded me of the iSpy Christmas book I used to read when I was younger. It literally felt like I was jumping right into the pages. Even in the most elaborate neighborhood displays, you won't quite capture that kind of magic you'll get inside Camp Christmas.

If you've picked up a guide book, grab a stamp from each area you visit. At each one, you'll also find trees decorated with a tree pun you can guess based on its ornaments. I won't spoil any of those for you.

It'll take you about an hour to explore the entire setup, and expect it to be a little crowded. One of the best reasons to go is the memories you'll be capturing with your camera, so expect to take a lot of selfies or reach out to other attendees to see if they'll take one of your crew.

Camp Christmas is open through the holidays until January 5th, and you book your visit by timeslots. Tickets are available at DenverCenter.org.





Related Articles Shows View More Denver Stories