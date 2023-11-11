All My Friends' Productions Announces Its First Production, UNPARRISHABLE: ONE NIGHT ONLY

All My Friends' Productions has announced its first production, UnParrishable: OneNight Only. The production will open on January 10th, 2024 at The Clocktower Cabaret. Tickets are $35 and can be found at the link below.

Get ready for a captivating and unforgettable evening of storytelling, laughter, and introspection with "UnParrishable: One Night Only." Join us for an exclusive, once-in-a-lifetime event as Parrish Salyers takes the stage in an intimate, one-man show that will sweep you through the poignant and hilarious moments of his life.

On this special occasion, coinciding with his 26th birthday, Parrish invites you to join him on a journey through the chapters that have shaped his identity. From the courageous tale of his coming out, filled with heartwarming vulnerability, to the uproarious escapades of romping through the bustling streets of New York City, this show offers a kaleidoscope of emotions that will resonate with each and every audience member.

"UnParrishable" isn't just a show-it's an immersive experience that grants you a front-row seat into the very fabric of Parrish's life. As he weaves his personal anecdotes and struggles into a seamless narrative, you'll find yourself laughing, empathizing, and reflecting on your own journey.

Mark your calendar and make your way to this exclusive event, where Parrish Salyers returns to the stage for "UnParrishable: One Night Only." It's an evening of connection, celebration, and genuine human experience-a celebration of life, love, and the power of embracing one's true self. Don't miss out on this remarkable opportunity to be part of an extraordinary night that will linger in your memory for years to come.

All My Friends' Productions is committed to nurturing projects that encompass the diverse spectrum of theater, spanning from Colorado to Broadway and beyond. The company's ethos is built upon the notion that the journey to achieving theatrical milestones, whether it be producing a local show or attaining co-producer recognition on Broadway, is an uphill climb best undertaken alongside friends.

Stay connected and witness the ascent of All My Friends' Productions by visiting their official website at www.allmyfriendsprods.com and following them on Instagram @allmyfriendsprods.