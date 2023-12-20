Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Denver Awards

Ali Macofsky Comes To Comedy Works Larimer Square, December 29 - 31

ali macofsky to perform at comedy works larimer square december 29 - 31

By: Dec. 20, 2023

POPULAR

Dude Dad's On Thin Ice Comedy Tour is Coming to Pikes Peak Center in June Photo 1 Dude Dad's On Thin Ice Comedy Tour is Coming to Pikes Peak Center in June
Full Cast and Creative Teams Set for World Premiere Productions CEBOLLAS and RUBICON at De Photo 2 Full Cast and Creative Teams Set for World Premiere Productions CEBOLLAS and RUBICON at Denver Theatre Company
Mayor Johnston And Denver Arts & Venues Announce Awards For Excellence In Arts & Culture Photo 3 Mayor Johnston And Denver Arts & Venues Announce Awards For Excellence In Arts & Culture
BroadwayWorld Denver Awards; HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH, A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM, Merely Photo 4 BroadwayWorld Denver Awards; HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH, A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM, Merely Players, Durango CO & More Lead!

Ali Macofsky Comes To Comedy Works Larimer Square, December 29 - 31

Ali Macofsky Comes To Comedy Works Larimer Square, December 29 - 31

Comedy Works has announced that Ali Macofsky will perform at Comedy Works Downtown in Larimer Square.

Ali Macofsky is a standup comedian, actress, and writer who began her comedy career at the age of 7 when she would join Ryan Seacrest on KIIS FM every weekday morning and prank call listeners as her character “Lil Ally” and has continued to pursue comedy ever since.

Ali quickly established herself in the Los Angeles comedy scene where she became the first regular to perform on over 100 episodes of the Comedy Store's weekly Kill Tony podcast. This provided further opportunities leading Ali to headline venues across the country, as well as open for huge names in the comedy world like Russell Peters and Joe Rogan.

Most recently, Ali was named a New Face of Comedy at the Just for Laughs Comedy festival in Montreal. She also just completed a tour opening for rock musician, St. Vincent. Ali's stand up has been featured on Just For Laughs digital receiving over 3 million views and her stand up has been seen on TikTok over 10 million times. She has a popular series on her Instagram (@notalimac) where she talks to strangers online and she hosts a weekly podcast called Resting Bitch. Ali's voice on and off stage has captured a wide range of fans who gravitate toward her honest, relatable sense of humor and unique perspective on life.

Catch Ali hosting New Year's Eve on Dec 31, 2023!

Friday, December 29 / 7:30 PM & 9:45 PM / $25.00

Saturday, December 30 / 7:30 PM & 9:45 PM / $25.00

Sunday, December 31 / 5:30 PM, 7:45 PM & 10:00 PM / $25.00 - $55.00

Advance tickets available. Visit Click Here.


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - Denver

1
Ali Macofsky Comes To Comedy Works Larimer Square, December 29 - 31 Photo
Ali Macofsky Comes To Comedy Works Larimer Square, December 29 - 31

Comedy Works has announced that Ali Macofsky will perform at Comedy Works Downtown in Larimer Square.

2
Jeff Dye to Perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark Photo
Jeff Dye to Perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark

Jeff Dye will perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark: Friday, December 29 / 7:15 PM & 9:45 PM / $25.00, Saturday, December 30 / 7:15 PM & 9:45 PM / $25.00, and Sunday, December 31 / 5:00 PM, 7:30 PM & 10:00 PM / $25.00 - $55.00.

3
2 Weeks to Vote for the BWW Denver Awards; EIGG THE MUSICAL, A MIDSUMMER NIGHTS DREAM, Mer Photo
2 Weeks to Vote for the BWW Denver Awards; EIGG THE MUSICAL, A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM, Merely Players, Durango CO & More Lead!

There's just two weeks left to vote and we have the latest standings as of Monday, December 18th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Denver Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

4
Gallery 1261 to Present GENESIS, A Solo Exhibition By Denver-based Artist Robin Cole, in M Photo
Gallery 1261 to Present GENESIS, A Solo Exhibition By Denver-based Artist Robin Cole, in March

'Genesis' is a solo exhibition by Denver-based artist Robin Cole, showcasing a harmonious blend of science and spirit. Experience the transformative power of Cole's artwork at Gallery 1261 from March 16-30, 2024.

More Hot Stories For You

Jeff Dye to Perform at Comedy Works South at the LandmarkJeff Dye to Perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark
Gallery 1261 to Present GENESIS, A Solo Exhibition By Denver-based Artist Robin Cole, in MarchGallery 1261 to Present GENESIS, A Solo Exhibition By Denver-based Artist Robin Cole, in March
LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL, COME FROM AWAY & More Set for Theatre Aspen 2024 Summer SeasonLEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL, COME FROM AWAY & More Set for Theatre Aspen 2024 Summer Season
NEWSIES Comes to Performance Now Theatre Company in JanuaryNEWSIES Comes to Performance Now Theatre Company in January

Videos

Chelsea Rose is Bringing Shakespeare to the 60s at STC Video
Chelsea Rose is Bringing Shakespeare to the 60s at STC
Get a First Look at SWEPT AWAY at Arena Stage Video
Get a First Look at SWEPT AWAY at Arena Stage
The Kid Critics Nourish Their Souls at WHITE GOLD Video
The Kid Critics Nourish Their Souls at WHITE GOLD
View all Videos

Denver SHOWS
UnParrishable: One Night Only in Denver UnParrishable: One Night Only
Clocktower Cabaret (1/10-1/10)
SIX (Boleyn Tour) in Denver SIX (Boleyn Tour)
Buell Theatre- Denver Center for the Performing Arts (12/05-12/24)
Colorado Ballet Presents Coppélia in Denver Colorado Ballet Presents Coppélia
Ellie Caulkins Opera House (3/08-3/17)
Sundyne in Denver Sundyne
Sundyne (1/01-12/31)VIDEOS
Frozen in Denver Frozen
Buell Theatre- Denver Center for the Performing Arts (6/20-6/30)
The Play That Goes Wrong: A Play by Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields in Denver The Play That Goes Wrong: A Play by Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields
Roe Green Theatre (3/08-3/17)
Lakewood Cultural Center - The Queen’s Cartoonists in Denver Lakewood Cultural Center - The Queen’s Cartoonists
Lakewood Cultural Center (12/22-12/22)
Colorado Ballet Presents The Nutcracker in Denver Colorado Ballet Presents The Nutcracker
Ellie Caulkins Opera House (11/25-12/24)
Steve Martin's Picasso at the Lapin Agile in Denver Steve Martin's Picasso at the Lapin Agile
StageDoor Theatre (2/02-2/25)
Hairspray (Non-Equity) in Denver Hairspray (Non-Equity)
Pikes Peak Center [El Pomar Great Hall] (2/13-2/15)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You