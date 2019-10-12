ALWAYS, PATSY CLINE Plays The Candlelight

The Candlelight Dinner Playhouse has announced that Ted Swindley's "Always... Patsy Cline" will play at the Candlelight April 19-May 19, 2020.

Besides being a delightful tribute to the renowned country singer, "Always...Patsy Cline" is based on the true story of the friendship between Patsy and her most devoted fan, Louise Seger.

"Always...Patsy Cline" is filled with down-home humor, true emotion, and the story of a relationship that any fan would dream of having with their idol. It includes many of Patsy's unforgettable hits, including "Crazy," "I Fall to Pieces," "Sweet Dreams" and "Walkin' After Midnight" ... 27 songs in all - with a six-piece band on stage. The show's title was inspired by Patsy's hand-written letters to Louise, which she signed "Love Always...Patsy Cline."

"Always...Patsy Cline" brings 2 of Northern Colorado's favorite talents to the Candlelight Stage. Playing Patsy is Charlotte Campbell, who was last seen on the Candlelight stage as Nancy in Oliver and has been seen in the region at Midtown Arts Center with roles including Dyane, "Million Dollar Quartet," Evelyn Nesbit, "Ragtime," Mother "A Christmas Story the musical." Playing Patsy's best friend Louise is Northern Colorado favorite Jalyn Courtenay Webb who has been seen on the Candlelight stage as the emcee in last season's smash hit "Motones vs. Jersey's." Ms. Webb's other credits include Mrs. Lovett in "Sweeny Todd," Madame Thenardier in "Les Miserable," among many others.

Both performers appeared in "Always... Patsy Cline" at the Midtown Arts Center in 2018.

Tickets for "Always...Patsy Cline" start at $42.95. There will be 2 different ticket options available, Sunday night the ticket price includes a dessert and show (no dinner available), while Monday and Tuesday will include the traditional dinner and show option. Purchase tickets by calling Candlelight's box office - 970-744-3747, or online at www.ColoradoCandlelight.com.





