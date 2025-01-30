A NIGHT IN SPAIN – CARMEN SUITE AND THE THREE CORNERED HAT to be Presented at Ballet Ariel

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Ballet Ariel will round out its 2024/2025 season (and 26th anniversary) with a passionate production of two classics during A Night in Spain– Carmen Suite and The Three Cornered Hat.

Ballet Ariel’s original ballet Carmen Suite, by resident choreographer Gregory Gonzales, is a masterful re-imagining of the classic opera. Set in the 1930s and performed to music from the opera Carmen by Georges Bizet. Ballet Ariel’s Carmen Suite is a 20th century tale of great love and great anguish for the chivalrous Don Jose who surrenders his heart to the fiery gypsy only to lose her to the glamorous toreador Escamillo. As a key member of Ballet Ariel’s creative team, Gonzales is known for his mesmeric, contemporary choreography, creating a deep and moving modern masterwork.

Also on the program is The Three Cornered Hat, the comedic story of a magistrate who is infatuated with a miller’s wife whom he attempts to seduce despite her desires to remain faithful to her husband. The ballet is set in Spain with elements of Spanish dance woven into classical ballet style. Ballet Ariel Director Ilena Norton has choreographed an original version of the comic ballet, which premiered in 1919, inspired by the classic Spanish story by Pedro Alarcon to the beautiful score written by Manuel De Falla.

This production runs the following dates and locations:

Saturday, April 12 at 7:00 p.m.– Cleo Parker Robinson Theatre, 119 Park Ave. W, Denver. Tickets - $30 Adult; $28 Senior, $25 Student; $20 Children. Ticket fee is $1.50.

Saturday, April 26 at 7:00 p.m. and Sunday, April 27 at 2:00 p.m. -Lakewood Cultural Center, 480 S. Allison Pkwy., Lakewood. Tickets - $25-$35 Adult; $33-$23 Senior/Student; $30-$20 Children.

ABOUT BALLET ARIEL

Ballet Ariel was founded in 1998 by Artistic and Executive Director Ilena Norton. The organization, which celebrated its 25th year in 2023, has evolved into a laboratory for developing original classical ballets, a collaborative environment where the beauty of classical ballet comes together with narrative storytelling and a contemporary vision. This professional company is known for its graceful and elegant, yet dynamic, choreography and staging.

Comments