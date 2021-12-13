VOTETRICKERY: A SPOKEN WORD SYMPHONY is Now Playing at The REP

The Resident Ensemble Players will present their audio production of Votetrickery: A Spoken Word Symphony, written and directed by REP company member Hassan El-Amin whose thought-provoking audio play, Talk About Race, delighted listeners last season. This production's rhythmic beats and flowing symphony of spoken word will sweep you along in an engaging and entertaining examination of America's history of the vote.

It has been suggested throughout America's history that our country does not have a government ruled by the majority, but rather a government ruled by the majority who vote. Which raises some very pressing questions - exactly who is allowed to vote? Who decides? How are votes counted? Who does the counting?

"The struggle for inclusion in what we call our democracy," says writer/director Hassan El-Amin, "has been a challenge since our country began in 1776. It's been an exclusive membership, like a country club, only for a few people. This was by strategic design from the outset. We're still dealing with the consequences of what these wise men, our founding fathers, put together from the very beginning."

There is no denying the power of the vote. America has a disheartening history of exclusion in voting rights, and the journey towards inclusion has been slow and often deadly. Progress has been achieved only in a pattern of "one step forward, two steps back". That unfortunate pattern is particularly obvious now as our news headlines are once again dominated by new proposals on voting laws, restrictions on voting, and who has the final say on an election's results. Discussions and debates over how - and whether - to achieve real inclusion in voting are being passionately debated all over the country.

El-Amin goes on to say, "For those of us who really want America to be a place where democracy is for everybody, a place where we truly are a melting pot, where there is true diversity and multiracial inclusion, we have to be in the battle and part of the struggle. That struggle in this country is never-ending."

The cast includes REP company members Hassan El-Amin* (High Priest Babalawo), Elizabeth Heflin* (She Elder 1), Kathleen Pirkl Tague* (She Elder 2), Lee E. Ernst* (He Elder 1), Mic Matarrese* (He Elder 2), Stephen Pelinski* (He Elder 3), and Michael Gotch* (He Elder 4). *Members of Actors' Equity Association

The creative team includes Hassan El-Amin (Director) and Ryan P. McGinty (Sound Designer). Featured music artists include rap artist Young Reef and music tracks producer Profose-e Muzik.

Votetrickery: A Spoken Word Symphony is a fascinating and timely exploration of America's history of voting and the unresolved voting rights issues that continue to plague our country. Listeners can stream the REP's audio production of Votetrickery: A Spoken Word Symphony for free anytime from December 1st to December 19th through their website at www.rep.udel.edu.