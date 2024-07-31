The Grand Announces 50 Performances On Sale For The 2024-2025 Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Grand has announced its upcoming season, featuring a premiere line-up of comedy programs, family entertainment, cirque performances, tribute concerts, and Broadway national tours.

“We are so thrilled to welcome you to The Grand this season. This year in particular, The Grand has something for audiences of all ages and tastes, and we are proud to present one of the strongest and most exciting lineups in recent memory” says Skip Pennella, Executive Director. “It is our sincere hope that we continue to honor the rich history of these iconic buildings as Delaware's home for the performing arts, as well as continue to serve our community through our many education, engagement, and outreach initiatives.”

kicking off September 7 with acclaimed comedian Kathleen Madigan. Rock out with icons Air Supply (February 23) and enjoy family entertainment with Disney Junior Live On Tour: Let's Play (October 9), Jim Henson's Fraggle Rock: Back To The Rock LIVE (April 27), and A Charlie Brown Christmas Live On Stage (December 22). See jaw dropping acrobatics in Mutts Gone Nuts, Unleashed (November 2) and A Magical Cirque Christmas (December 8), get soulful with legendary vocalist Dionne Warwick (November 9), and spend an evening In Conversation with The Sopranos featuring Steve Schirripa, Vincent Pastore and Michael Imperioli (February 1). Celebrate musical legacies all season with So Good! The Neil Diamond Experience Starring Robert Neary (September 27), Tony Bennett – The Official Musical Celebration (October 11), and Celia Vive: A Tribute to Celia Cruz (February 7); and much more!

The Grand's Broadway in Wilmington series, presented by Bank of America, returns this fall with TINA: THE Tina Turner MUSICAL (October 11-13), MEAN GIRLS (November 15-17), the regional premier of THE CHER SHOW (January 31-February 1), DEAR EVAN HANSEN (April 11-13), and HADESTOWN (May 2-4). The titles for the 2024/25 Broadway in Wilmington season have won a collective 17 Tony Awards, 2 Grammy Awards, and have been widely praised by both audiences and critics as some of the best of Broadway. All performances take place in the newly remodeled and enhanced Playhouse on Rodney Square, attached to the historic Hotel DuPont.

An announcement on The Grand's 48th Annual Grand Gala and the Ultimate After Party at the Hotel Du Pont will come later this summer, including exciting news about this year's artist. The Grand Gala marks the organization's premier event to raise additional support for its year-round education and community engagement activities. Donations are crucial to The Grand's ongoing health and expansive community outreach; they help fund educational programming, sensory-friendly performances, charitable ticket vouchers, and free Summer in the Parks concerts, among many other offerings that enhance the quality of life for thousands of people in Delaware and beyond. There are multiple ways to donate, including rounding up the cost of your ticket, adding an additional amount to your order, or becoming a member of The Grand.

Tickets are now on sale to the general public and can be purchased online at TheGrandWilmington.org or by calling 302-652-5577 or 302-888-0200. Please note: heavy call volume is expected.

The fastest and easiest way to guarantee the best seats is to purchase online. Purchasers are reminded that the more shows they buy, the more they save! Purchasing 3 shows will save you 10%* per ticket and purchasing 6 shows will save you 20%* per ticket, along with free parking vouchers and a dining discount card to many of the local restaurants (*Discounts not offered on Broadway in Wilmington performances).

New shows will be announced throughout the year, so patrons should visit TheGrandWilmington.org for details about upcoming exciting acts and performers.

