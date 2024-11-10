Second Street Players to Host Info Meeting for PETER PAN AND WENDY Production Team Teen Apprentices

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Co-Directors Rachel Loper and John H. Hulse are seeking teenage Production Team apprentices for Second Street Players' 2025 family classic Peter Pan and Wendy, adapted by Doug Rand. There will be a Peter Pan and Wendy Production Team Interest Meeting on Friday, November 15 at 6 PM at SSP's Riverfront Theater; 2 South Walnut Street; Milford, DE 19963, where there will be an opportunity to get additional information and ask questions.

The Directors want to include teen apprentices in every area of the Production Team, where they will be paired up with an adult mentor. Areas that teen apprentices are needed are: Director, Producer, Stage Manager, Costumes, Props, Set Design and Construction, Lighting Design and Tech, Sound Design and Tech, Publicity, Photography, Flight Coordination/Choreographer, and Hair and Makeup.

Young people in middle and high school, ages 13 - 18, who are interested in apprenticing in any of the above areas should email Rachel Loper and John Hulse at SSPPeterPanAndWendy@gmail.com. Please email your name, age, contact phone number, and area of theatrical interest by November 22, 2024. Those interested in being a part of the Production Team who are looking for more information may contact director Rachel Loper at 302-393-6870 or John H. Hulse at 302-245-4147.

Production Team Teen Apprentices will be expected to attend an introductory Production Meeting in December 2024 and weekly Production Meetings, January through March 2025, in addition to fulfilling production responsibilities for the show.

Peter Pan and Wendy will be performed by a large cast of actors, ages 7 and up. Auditions for cast members will be held in early January 2025. Performances are March 28, 29, and 30, 2025.

Peter Pan and Wendy is produced through special arrangement with Playscripts, Inc.

Second Street Players values diversity and inclusion in casting, and in all other areas of production. SSP programs are supported, in part, by a grant from the Delaware Division of the Arts, a state agency, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts. The Division promotes Delaware arts events on DelawareScene.com.

