Review: HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS - IN THE 302 - at DE Theatre Co

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Delaware Theatre Company serves up a frothy confection of a Christmas juke box musical in HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS -IN THE 302. Juke box refers to the likes of MAMMA MIA, JERSEY BOYS Sand BEAUTIFUL: The Carol King Musical. They are popular for people enjoy hearing the tunes they’re already familiar with. To understate, the Christmas season provides a cornucopia of possibilities for this jukebox.

Director Rebecca Wright and her fellow writers, Newton Buchanan and Kerriann Otano, explored a theatrical pastiche; considering not only what groups or performers would be available but also how they might fit into their original, but threadbare plot.

There were several standout performances. Opera Delaware was a feature act with Caitlin Crabill’s “Climb Every Mountain” from THE SOUND OF MUSIC. Her’s was a glorious and stratospheric voice as was Brian James Myer with his solo.

The audience was introduced to 302 groups that possibly they had never heard prior. One, Elevate Vocal Arts, under the direction of Arreon A. Harley Emerson, brought a supremely talented group to entertain. The ensemble captivated the audience with Carol Of The Bells and Silent Night.

The mission of the group is to create and expand creative workforce development opportunities for individuals from historically marginalized communities to develop as professional Vocal Artists who speak to our time's relevant issues through music, storytelling, and spoken word, strengthening our democracy.

The Choir School of Delaware, under the direction of Sophia DiLeo charmed with All I Want For Christmas Is You and Underneath The Tree.

The institution describes itself as a “Community Center that Sings,” providing life-changing after-school and summer programs for Wilmington children ages 7-17 in an intergenerational environment. Programs combine music education and performance opportunities with homework help, mentoring, and social services, creating a safe, inspiring environment where young people realize their full potential. The Choir School is available to all, regardless of income.

The Wilmington Children’s Chorus comforted us with Angels We Have Heard On High and Jesus, Oh, What a Wonderful Child.

The group under the direction of Kimberly and Philip Doucette, is dedicated to ensuring all children, regardless of their socioeconomic status, have access to high-quality musical education. The only tuition-free community children’s chorus in the nation, their mission is to empower young people to change their world through music. WCC gives our youth the opportunity and tools to excel while infusing Wilmington’s neighborhoods with music.

Dance, though, not voice, was the star of the show. Students from The Christina Cultural Arts Center dazzled and enthralled. With original choreography by Director Dara J. Meredith, the 5 member group mesmerized the audience with their athleticism, technique and passion. The inventive piece was entitled “If I Would Have Known”. Frankly, this was an eye opener for Aisle Say. CCAC has been in Wilmington almost as long as me. I’m embarrassed I have not seen their performances over the decades. I intend to make them a part of my review itinerary. They are now on Aisle Say’s radar/sonar.

CCAC provides affordable arts, education, instruction, career pathways, paid internships, gallery exhibitions, and live performances accessible to all in a welcoming environment. CCAC offers one of the only integrated arts and academic programs in Delaware, utilizing the power of arts to promote school success and positive social behavior. For nearly 80 years, CCAC has been an anchor in the Delaware arts community and Wilmington’s Creative District, focusing on the tenets of Hope, Knowledge, Inspiration & Passion.

Delaware Theatre Company 302.594.1100

HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS – Thru Dec 22

Next Up TUESDAYS WITH MORRIE – February 19

Then STOMPIN’ AT THE SAVOY – April 16

Reader Reviews