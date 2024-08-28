Possum Point Players Present SOMETHING ROTTEN!

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Possum Point Players will present the acclaimed musical comedy “Something Rotten!” in the Players' Georgetown theatre.

Caution: Something Rotten! contains adult language, mature humor, innuendo and sexual references.

With a plot set in Renaissance England, Possums perform a show that is lauded as the funniest musical comedy in 400 years. Not that anyone is counting, but writers Karey Kirkpatrick and John O'Farrell and song writer Wayne Kirkpatrick create their own version of theatre history with “Something Rotten!” occurring in the ‘90s, the 1590s.

History confirms that the playwright's name of William Shakespeare was filling theatres then. Questions and opinions of the authenticity of all those plays being penned by Shakespeare abound, but “Something Rotten!” raises more serious questions, such as, when was the very first musical comedy written? It is recommended that all who delve into theatre history see this show to be more knowledgeable on the subject.

In “Something Rotten!” The Bottom brothers, Nick and Nigel, playwrights and poets, strive to come up with a theatre piece that can compete with those that are consistently churned out by Shakespeare. They seek a soothsayer's advice, and he plants the outrageous idea of a play where actors recite lines and sing and dance while they are emoting. That is about as serious as the play gets.

Director Jim Hartzell said, “In my mind, ‘Something Rotten!' is the funniest, most clever musical comedy I have ever seen or been a part of. I can't wait for our patrons to see this tremendous show.”

Possum Hall is at 441 Old Laurel Road, Georgetown. There is ample free parking at the theatre. All seats for this production are reserved.

Opening Friday, Sept. 27, there are weekend performances the final weekend of September and the first weekend of October, including Sept. 28 and 29 and Oct. 4, 5 and 6.

Friday and Saturday shows are at 7:30 pm and Sunday matinees are at 2:00 pm. Tickets are on sale and can be purchased at www.possumpointplayers.org or by calling 302-856-4560. Adult tickets are $32 and $30 for senior citizens and students.

“Something Rotten!” is presented through a special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. www.mtishows.com

