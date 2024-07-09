Possom Juniors Will Perform INTO THE WOODS This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Possum Juniors, the youth affiliate of Possum Point Players, will perform Into the Woods this month. The all youth acted, directed and crewed production presents the full-length Stephen Sondheim musical that has won awards and filled theatres for years.

PJs “Into the Woods” is performed July 19, 20 and 21, Friday and Saturday shows are at 7:30 pm and the Sunday matinee is at 2:00 pm. Tickets are $12 for students and $15 for adults. Tickets can be purchased at www.possumpointplayers.org or by calling the ticket line, 302-856-4560.

“Into the Woods” has co-directors, Carter Huffman and Zach Burger, and more than 20 actors singing and dancing to the music of Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine. The Possum Juniors crews designed and are busy constructing the set while others are working on costuming, all along with some guidance and support from Possum Trustees, parents and Possum members.

People will recognize hints of traditional Brothers Grimm fairytales in the songs and stories about wishes, families going upside down and sideways and the choices some make and consequences that might follow. Lapine and Sondheim wove everyone's favorite storybook characters into a timeless, yet relevant and rare modern classic.

Lorraine Leavel, PJs advisor, said, “The Tony Award-winning book and score are both enchanting and touching. Wishes rank high in fairytales and ‘Into the Woods’ definitely features some wishes and what they might lead to.”

Central to the story are a Baker and his wife, who wish to have a child, Cinderella, who wishes to attend the King's Festival, and Jack, who wishes his cow would give milk. Included in the mix are a Witch who put a curse on the Baker and wife, magic beans that lead to the infamous Stalk, Rapunzel who might be having a bad hair day and probably a careless Little Red in a Riding Hood. Wishes get granted, but the consequences can lead to giants, pompous and prissy princes and maybe a Big Bad Wolf.

Possum Juniors’ production of “Into the Woods” is appropriate for all audiences. Younger siblings, aunt and uncles, grandparents and families next door can expect to see familiar faces among the large cast. For all cast names and a synopsis of the story, read it all at www.possumpointplayers.org. Then, while you’re there, buy tickets.

