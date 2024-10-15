News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Milford's Second Street Players Announces Annual Meeting On November 8

Second Street Players will hold its Annual Member Meeting on Friday, November 8, 2024, at 6 PM at their Riverfront Theater.

Second Street Players will hold its Annual Member Meeting on Friday, November 8, 2024, at 6 PM at their Riverfront Theater, 2 S. Walnut St., Milford, DE. 

All SSP members and friends are invited to join for the following Agenda*:

  • President's Report & Year in Review / Financial Outlook

  • Building Update

  • Election of Board Members

  • Introduction of 2025 Directors

The evening will include lite fare and beverages provided by the current Board of Directors.

*Agenda subject to change. Only current members are eligible to vote on official business.

Second Street Players' Riverfront Theatre is located at ﻿2 S Walnut St; Milford, DE 19963. www.SecondStreetPlayers.com



