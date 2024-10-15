Milford's Second Street Players Announces Annual Meeting On November 8

Second Street Players will hold its Annual Member Meeting on Friday, November 8, 2024, at 6 PM at their Riverfront Theater.
Second Street Players will hold its Annual Member Meeting on Friday, November 8, 2024, at 6 PM at their Riverfront Theater, 2 S. Walnut St., Milford, DE.
All SSP members and friends are invited to join for the following Agenda*:
President's Report & Year in Review / Financial Outlook
Building Update
Election of Board Members
Introduction of 2025 Directors
The evening will include lite fare and beverages provided by the current Board of Directors.
*Agenda subject to change. Only current members are eligible to vote on official business.
