Milford's Second Street Players Announces Annual Meeting On November 8

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Second Street Players will hold its Annual Member Meeting on Friday, November 8, 2024, at 6 PM at their Riverfront Theater, 2 S. Walnut St., Milford, DE.

All SSP members and friends are invited to join for the following Agenda*:

President's Report & Year in Review / Financial Outlook

Building Update

Election of Board Members

Introduction of 2025 Directors

The evening will include lite fare and beverages provided by the current Board of Directors.

*Agenda subject to change. Only current members are eligible to vote on official business.

Second Street Players' Riverfront Theatre is located at ﻿2 S Walnut St; Milford, DE 19963. www.SecondStreetPlayers.com

Comments