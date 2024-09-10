Kool & The Gang Will Headline 48th Annual Grand Gala in Wilmington

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Grand's 48th Annual Grand Gala will take place on "Delaware Day," Saturday, December 7, with a special "celebration" featuring a performance by music legends Kool & The Gang. The evening will also honor Wilmington Mayor Michael S. Purzycki with a 2024 Grand Medal for Excellence. The event starts at 8PM at The Grand, followed by the Ultimate After Party at The Hotel DuPont. All proceeds benefit The Grand's Community Engagement Programs.

"The Grand Gala has been a tradition for years, and this year, we are particularly excited to celebrate our home state on Delaware Day," said Skip Pennella, Executive Director of The Grand. "The gala also serves as an opportunity to support The Grand's incredible community engagement programs, which are providing access to the arts for all throughout the Wilmington community."

"This annual event is The Grand's largest fundraiser and one of Wilmington's long-standing traditions, now in its 48th year," added Kate Baker Frawley, Director of Development at The Grand. "The Gala raises significant funds for our community engagement programs and provides guests with an unforgettable evening filled with live music, great food, drinks, and friends."

"The funds raised for this event will help over 20,000 students and community members experience the arts," noted Emari V. Johnson, Director of Community Engagement at The Grand. "At The Grand, we firmly believe that the arts are for everyone, and programs like our Sensory-Friendly Family Shows, Charitable Ticket Vouchers, Stages of Discovery, and free Summer in the Parks series, help us connect directly with Wilmington in meaningful and measurable ways."

The legendary event, a staple of the Wilmington social season for decades, returns in 2024. The evening begins at The Grand, where, fresh off their induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on October 19, Kool & The Gang will take the stage, bringing their iconic hits to life, including the fitting anthem, "Celebration." After the show, guests will make their way to The Hotel DuPont and enjoy the Ultimate After Party featuring themed rooms with local live music, delicious food, signature cocktails, and more. The Honorary Gala Co-Chairs are Tatiana and Gerret Copeland.

This year's Grand Medal for Excellence will be awarded to Wilmington Mayor Michael S. Purzycki, who is currently serving his second, four-year term. His time as Mayor is driven by his desire to see the City run at a high level of efficiency, to increase the level of shared prosperity among its citizens, and to confront the problems too many cities experience throughout the country. During his tenure as Mayor, the City has seen almost $1 billion of private investment injected into the local economy. Thousands of apartments, hotels, and new nightlife and dining destinations have breathed new life into the downtown and riverfront.

Kool & the Gang, officially launched in 1969 after performing for five years under various band titles, has influenced the music of three generations and, at the age of 49, the band has become true recording industry legends. Thanks to iconic songs like Celebration, Cherish, Jungle Boogie, Summer Madness, and Open Sesame, they've earned two Grammy Awards, seven American Music Awards, 25 Top Ten R&B hits, nine Top Ten Pop hits and 31 gold and platinum albums. From Nairobi to Newark, Kool & the Gang has performed continuously longer than any R&B group in history and their bulletproof funk and jazzy arrangements have also made them the most sampled R&B band of all time.

All monies raised through The Grand Gala help to support The Grand's Community Engagement programs. Tickets start at $250 and include the concert and afterparty. Tickets and more information at https://www.thegrandwilmington.org/gala.

Comments