Delaware Theatre Company to Open 45th Anniversary Season With KINKY BOOTS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Delaware Theatre Company will open its 45th anniversary Season with the vibrant critically acclaimed musical, Kinky Boots, directed by New Light Theatre Artistic Director Lena Mucchetti and written by four-time Tony Award winner Harvey Fierstein, with music and lyrics by Grammy Award-winning pop icon Cyndi Lauper, based on the 2005 British film written by Geoff Deane and Tim Firth.

On stage from September 25 to October 13, this uplifting, exhilarating musical celebrates the power of true acceptance with a joy that will “raise you up!” Kinky Boots features a sensational score, knockout dancing, and a story with a huge heart. Winner of six Tony Awards, including Best Musical, this show is filled with glitter, glam, and a whole lot of sole!

"I am thrilled to be working on Kinky Boots!” says director Lena Mucchetti, “The show's core message of accepting folks for who they are, and celebrating those who 'live out loud,' parallels the work the United Way Pride Council is doing in our community every day. It is vibrant, uplifting, full of heart, and supports the Pride Council's mission to make Delaware a safer and more inclusive space. These community partnerships inform our storytelling and deepen our empathy through art, and we cannot wait to share it all with audiences."



To purchase tickets, call DTC's Box Office at 302-594-1100 or visit delawaretheatre.org.

Comments