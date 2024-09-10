Delaware Beer Festival Returns To Wilmington In October

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The annual Delaware Beer Festival will return to Wilmington, Delaware, on October 5th from 11 a.m.- 8 p.m. at Frank S. Frawley Stadium (801 Shipyard Drive), home of the Wilmington Blue Rocks.

Typically held at the Figure 8 Barn, the Delaware Beer Festival was moved to the stadium to accommodate the increase in popularity and will feature more vendors than ever before.

Vendors Include:

2Moods

5th Company Brewing

Atomic Dog Brewing

Bellefonte Brewing

Bells Brewing

Bitchin' Kitten Brewery

Big Oyster Brewery

Crooked Eye Brewing

Conshohocken Brewing

Evil Genius Brewing

Dewey Beer Company

Dogfish Head Company

Down East Cider

Devils Backbone

Evolution Brewing

Hopsized Brewing

KLYR Rum

Kiki Vodka & Drinking Smooth

Mack Brewing

MaryCan

Mermaid Spirits

Mission Spirits

Sam Adams

Sea Isle Spiked

Shiner Brewing

Swedesboro Brewing

Shake Shack

Ten Eyck Brewing

Twisted Irons Brewing

Wagonhouse Winery

Yards Brewing

Additional vendors for the event include food from Bacon On A Stick, Cinnamon Bun Exchange, Nothing Bundt Cakes and more.

The annual Delaware Beer Festival will take place from 11 a.m.- 3 p.m. for session 1, and 4 p.m.- 8 p.m. for session 2. Ticket options include General Admission ($60), VIP ($80), Ultra VIP ($109) and Luxury Suite (20 people, $2250). All guests must be 21 to enjoy the festival. Tickets can be purchased by visiting https://delawarebeerfest.com/tickets.

The 2024 Delaware Beer Festival is hosted in partnership with the Trauma Survivor Foundation. The Trauma Survivors Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that raises money through donations from caring individuals goes directly to providing trained therapists for emergency response during and after traumatic events. For more information on the Trauma Survivor Foundation, visit https://www.thetraumasurvivorsfoundation.com.

Comments