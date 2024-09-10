News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Delaware Beer Festival Returns To Wilmington In October

The 2024 Delaware Beer Festival will be held at Frank S Farley Stadium.

By: Sep. 10, 2024
Delaware Beer Festival Returns To Wilmington In October Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

The annual Delaware Beer Festival will return to Wilmington, Delaware, on October 5th from 11 a.m.- 8 p.m. at Frank S. Frawley Stadium (801 Shipyard Drive), home of the Wilmington Blue Rocks. 

LATEST NEWS

Photos: First Look At 2024/2025 DEAR EVAN HANSEN National Tour
Kool & The Gang Will Headline 48th Annual Grand Gala in Wilmington
The Grand Opera House Unveils Sensory-Friendly Programs for 24-25 Season
Nominations Open For The 2024 BroadwayWorld Delaware Awards

Typically held at the Figure 8 Barn, the Delaware Beer Festival was moved to the stadium to accommodate the increase in popularity and will feature more vendors than ever before. 

Vendors Include:

  • 2Moods 
  • 5th Company Brewing
  • Atomic Dog Brewing
  • Bellefonte Brewing 
  • Bells Brewing
  • Bitchin' Kitten Brewery
  • Big Oyster Brewery
  • Crooked Eye Brewing
  • Conshohocken Brewing
  • Evil Genius Brewing
  • Dewey Beer Company
  • Dogfish Head Company
  • Down East Cider
  • Devils Backbone
  • Evolution Brewing
  • Hopsized Brewing
  • KLYR Rum
  • Kiki Vodka & Drinking Smooth
  • Mack Brewing
  • MaryCan
  • Mermaid Spirits
  • Mission Spirits
  • Sam Adams
  • Sea Isle Spiked
  • Shiner Brewing
  • Swedesboro Brewing
  • Shake Shack
  • Ten Eyck Brewing
  • Twisted Irons Brewing
  • Wagonhouse Winery
  • Yards Brewing 

Additional vendors for the event include food from Bacon On A Stick, Cinnamon Bun Exchange, Nothing Bundt Cakes and more. 

The annual Delaware Beer Festival will take place from 11 a.m.- 3 p.m. for session 1, and 4 p.m.- 8 p.m. for session 2. Ticket options include General Admission ($60), VIP ($80), Ultra VIP ($109) and Luxury Suite (20 people, $2250). All guests must be 21 to enjoy the festival. Tickets can be purchased by visiting https://delawarebeerfest.com/tickets

The 2024 Delaware Beer Festival is hosted in partnership with the Trauma Survivor Foundation. The Trauma Survivors Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that raises money through donations from caring individuals goes directly to providing trained therapists for emergency response during and after traumatic events. For more information on the Trauma Survivor Foundation, visit https://www.thetraumasurvivorsfoundation.com




Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos