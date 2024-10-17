An Evening With Lucinda Williams and Her Band Comes to the Grand

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Grand has announced that Three-time Grammy Award winning artist Lucinda Williams, whose show An Evening With Lucinda Williams and Her Band will soon play Wilmington’s Copeland Hall (November 24), has confirmed the December 6 release of her new album Lucinda Williams Sings The Beatles From Abbey Road. Recorded at The Beatles legendary studio in London, the new collection serves as Vol. 7 of her celebrated Lu’s Jukebox series and is the first new volume in almost four years. Listen to Williams’ entrancing version of “While My Guitar Gently Weeps” HERE.

Lucinda Williams Sings The Beatles From Abbey Road features 12 Beatles songs that include classic hits such as “Can’t Buy Me Love”, “With A Little Help From My Friends” and “Something.” Williams and her band also take on beloved deeper tracks such as “I’m So Tired,” “I’ve Got A Feeling” and “Yer Blues.” Being raised on the blues in the South, the latter is a song Williams was clearly meant to sing. While many great artists have recorded in the hallowed Abbey Road Studios, as it turns out, Williams is the first major artist to actually record Beatles’ songs there – aside from the Fab Four themselves.

Lu’s Jukebox originally began during the pandemic in 2020 as a way to help independent music venues when there were no live performances. Scheduled as a six-episode series of mostly full-band, HD video performances in-studio, the series featured themed sets of cover songs curated by Williams and streamed for a fee with proceeds going to designated venues. The series became a fan favorite, and each has been released on vinyl, CD and on streaming services. The original six in Lu’s Jukebox are: Vol 1 – Runnin’ Down A Dream (A Tribute To Tom Petty); Vol 2 – Southern Soul: From Memphis To Muscle Shoals & More; Vol 3 – Bob’s Back Pages: A Night Of Bob Dylan Songs; Vol 4 – Funny How Time Slips Away: A Night Of 60’s Country Classics; Vol 5 – Lucinda Williams – Have Yourself A Rockin’ Little Christmas; and Vol 6 – It’s Only Rock And Roll: A Tribute To The Rolling Stones.

Lucinda Williams Sings The Beatles From Abbey Road is an inspirational example of an artist who, at 71 years old and following a stroke in 2020, continues to write, perform and find new ways to fuel her creative fire that continues to burn as brightly as ever. After audiences enjoy an evening with Lucinda at The Grand next month, they can purchase and stream her new album on December 6, 2024. Visit LucindaWilliams.com for details.

Lucinda Williams Sings The Beatles From Abbey Road-Track List

“Don’t Let Me Down”

“I’m Looking Through You”

“Can’t Buy Me Love”

“Rain”

“While My Guitar Gently Weeps”

“Let It Be”

“Yer Blues”

“I’ve Got A Feeling”

“I’m So Tired”

“Something”

“With A Little Help From My Friends”

“The Long And Winding Road”

Tickets for An Evening With Lucinda Williams and Her Band (Copeland Hall, November 24) are now on sale to the general public and can be purchasedonline at TheGrandWilmington.org or by calling 302-652-5577.

