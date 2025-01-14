A DIVINE NIGHT IN DELAWARE To Be Presented At The Grand Opera House

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



OperaDelaware, First State Ballet Theatre, and The Grand join with the National Pan-Hellenic Council of Delaware to announce the return of A Divine Night in Delaware.

This one-of-a-kind celebration honors the distinguished members of the Divine Nine, the nine founding sororities and fraternities established at HBCUs. This event will take place on March 20, 2025, at The Grand Opera House.

Following last year's sold out inaugural performance, A Divine Night in Delaware has moved from the baby grand theater to the higher-capacity Copeland Hall at The Grand Opera House, and the celebrated pre-performance party will be spread throughout the historic theater.

International operatic soprano Talise Trevigne, whose credits include the title role in La traviata with Calgary Opera and Patience in the world premiere of Castor and Patience at Cincinnati Opera, is one of three singers OperaDelaware will present. Talise will be joined by baritone Daniel Rich, who recently wowed Delaware audiences as Marcello in La Boheme following his recent graduation from the prestigious Lindemann Young Artist Program at the Metropolitan Opera. Tenor Dane Suarez, OperaDelaware Company Artist who has been lauded for his “big, heroic voice” and “powerful emotions” (LA Weekly) joins the trio representing OperaDelaware for this momentous performance.

First State Ballet Theatre will perform highlights from the classical repertoire and new contemporary work. Excerpts from beloved ballets La Esmerelda and Talisman Pas De Deux feature exciting partnering, dramatic lifts, and beautiful artistry by the company's talented professional dancers. The program also includes variations by promising students from The School of FSBT, highlighting the next generation and FSBT's exceptional training programs for young dancers. The company will perform Celestials, a new contemporary ballet by choreographer Viktor Plotnikov, which will have its World Premiere at FSBT's Triple Bill in February. Plotnikov was born in Kharkov City, Ukraine, graduated from the Vaganova Ballet Academy, and was a Principal Dancer at Boston Ballet for over a decade. Plotnikov is a frequent FSBT collaborator who has created many works for the company, including two full-length ballets, Dracula and Romeo & Juliet. His piece, Wings, was a hit at last year's Divine Night in Delaware performance.

A Divine Night in Delaware begins with a DJed cocktail hour, where attendees can mix and mingle in style while enjoying a red carpet runway, complete with professional pOPERAzzi capturing the dazzling arrivals. Guests will be greeted by a complimentary glass of champagne. VIP ticket holders and sponsors will have access to an exclusive VIP lounge with complimentary cocktails, while the party continues in the Sarah Bernhardt Lounge with Italian food and a cash bar. The night unfolds with electrifying performances by OperaDelaware and First State Ballet Theatre, celebrating the vibrant intersection of opera, ballet, and the rich cultural legacy of the Divine Nine.

In addition to celebrating the arts, the event fosters a friendly attendance competition among the Divine Nine. The sorority or fraternity with the highest turnout will win a free Pop-Up Opera performance from OperaDelaware, performed at any location of their choosing within Delaware. A portion of the ticket proceeds will benefit the National Pan-Hellenic Council, furthering its mission to promote unity and community service.

Tickets can be purchased at OperaDelaware.org or by calling the OperaDelaware box office at 302-442-7807.

