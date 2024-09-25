OUR TOWN Comes to Wright State Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Our Town, a deeply moving and thought-provoking piece of theatre written by Thorton Wilder and described by playwright Edward Albee as the finest American play ever written, envelops us in the places and faces of Grover’s Corners, holding up a mirror to all of humanity. This classic play, which is in its 6th Broadway run in New York, is the perfect way to start your Fall Theatre season.

Associate Chair of School of Fine and Performing Arts and Artistic Director Marya Spring Cordes was excited to take on the challenge of honoring a play that has stood the test of time by staging it in the traditional way. If you are a Wright State Theatre loyal patron, it will allow you a new experience of seeing the Festival Playhouse in an exposed, raw way.

OUR TOWN marks Marya Spring Cordes’s eleventh production as a full-time faculty member of Wright State University and thirteen if you count her two productions as a guest director. In the last few years, you have seen her work in the Herbst Studio Theatre for Henrik Ibsen’s A DOLL’S HOUSE and on the Festival Playhouse stage for Tom Stoppard’s ARCADIA. She is also a Resident Artist for The Human Race Theatre company and her most recent project at the Loft Theatre for them was the direction of Jihae Park’s PEERLESS on their 2023-2024 season.

OUR TOWN features scenic design by student scenic designer Callie Lippencott, costume design by guest designer Ori Rancor, Lighting Design by student lighting designer Zachary Wuest, Sound Design by Resident Sound Designer James Dunlap, and Dialect Work by Professor Deborah Thomas.

Thorton Wilder was an American playwright and novelist. He was awarded three Pulitzer Prizes for the novel The Bridge of San Luis Rey and for the plays Our Town and The Skin of Our Teeth.

OUR TOWN runs Sept. 27 – October 6; 7 performances: Sept 27 (8 pm), 28 (8 pm), Sept 29 (2pm), Oct 4 (8 pm), 5 (2 pm and 8 pm) , 6 (2 pm) FESTIVAL PLAYHOUSE in Wright State University’s Creative Arts Center.

Comments

