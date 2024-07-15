Dayton Live Unveils New Name for Primary Schuster Center Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Dayton Live has revealed the naming of the Winsupply Theatre (formerly Mead Theatre) within the Benjamin & Marian Schuster Performing Arts Center. The naming of the Winsupply Theatre is a distinct honor and follows Winsupply’s generous support of Dayton Live since 1999. As Dayton Live prepares to embrace this exciting new chapter in its cultural heritage, the Winsupply Theatre invites everyone to join in celebrating the 2024-2025 season and to experience the magic of live performance in a setting unlike any other.



“The gracious contributions of longtime arts champion, Winsupply, have helped enable Dayton Live’s mission to serve our community and we can’t wait for patrons to experience all of our upcoming productions in the Winsupply Theatre of the Schuster Center,” notes Erin Davis, Dayton Live Board of Trustees Chair.



“Winsupply has called Dayton home since 1956, and we’re here to stay,” said Rick Schwartz, chairman of the board, Winsupply Inc. “We believe the arts enrich all our lives, including the lives of more than 500 Dayton-area employees in The Winsupply Family of Companies. As Winsupply grows and recruits people to our region, we make it a point to showcase our vibrant arts community, including the wonderful Schuster Center venue. We’re proud to continue our support of Dayton Live.”



