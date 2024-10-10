Burton Cummings Comes to CAPA Next Year

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Few artists have achieved the level of public success and critical acclaim that Burton Cummings enjoys in a career spanning more than 60 years. CAPA will welcome the longtime singer and songwriter with the original The Guess Who and solo artist to the Palace Theatre (34 W. Broad St.) on Saturday, March 29, 2025.

Tickets, which start at $43.50, go on sale at 10 am Friday, October 11, and may be purchased at the CBUSArts Ticket Center at the Ohio Theatre (39 E. State St.), online at www.capa.com or www.CBUSArts.com, and by phone at (614) 469-0939.

Burton’s voice has been rated among the finest in rock music. As lead singer and songwriter with the original The Guess Who, Burton recorded and wrote/co-wrote hits such as “These Eyes,” “Laughing,” “No Time,” “American Woman,” “Share the Land,” “Hand Me Down World,” “Albert Flasher”, “Star Baby”, “Clap for The Wolfman,” and “No Sugar Tonight/New Mother Nature.” As a solo artist, he leaves his mark with the poignant “Stand Tall,” “I’m Scared,” “You Saved My Soul,” and his signature “My Own Way to Rock.”

With the original The Guess Who, he earned recognition for the first U.S. platinum album by a Canadian artist and, as a solo artist, the first quadruple platinum Canadian-produced album. Burton is honored to have received, in total, 80 platinum and gold record awards. Recently, the best-selling book The 100 Top Canadian Singles ranked “American Woman” the greatest Canadian single of all time.

As the voice of the classic The Guess Who’s hits before the band broke up in 1975, to then go on and make his mark as a solo artist, Burton Cummings remains at the top of his game as an unrivaled singer, songwriter, showman, and recording artist. Described as Canadian rock ‘n’ roll royalty, a national treasure, and a living legend, for Burton Cummings there has always been one constant: he remains true to himself and his own way to rock… and continuing to perform the songs the way they were originally conceived by the artist who sang and wrote/co-wrote them.

