Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Beethoven’s Emperor Concerto comes to the Schuster Center this month. Performances run January 10-11, 2025.

Inspired by paintings of Georgia O’Keeffe, composer Elena Ruehr’s “Sky Above Clouds” is the middle movement of a musical triptych and perfectly captures O’Keeffe’s flair for contemporary sweeping tableaus. The dramatic evening continues with two orchestral heavyweights: Brahms’s Symphony No. 3 and Beethoven’s “Emperor” Concerto, widely considered to be among his greatest works.

Program

Elena Ruehr: “Sky Above Clouds” From O’Keeffe Images

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 5 In E-flat Major, Op. 73, “Emperor”

Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 3 In F Major, Op. 90

Ian Parker, Piano

Neal Gittleman, Conductor

Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra

Comments