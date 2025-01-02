News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Beethoven’s Emperor Concerto Comes to the Schuster Center

Performances run January 10-11, 2025.

By: Jan. 02, 2025
Beethoven’s Emperor Concerto Comes to the Schuster Center Image
Beethoven’s Emperor Concerto comes to the Schuster Center this month. Performances run January 10-11, 2025.

Inspired by paintings of Georgia O’Keeffe, composer Elena Ruehr’s “Sky Above Clouds” is the middle movement of a musical triptych and perfectly captures O’Keeffe’s flair for contemporary sweeping tableaus. The dramatic evening continues with two orchestral heavyweights: Brahms’s Symphony No. 3 and Beethoven’s “Emperor” Concerto, widely considered to be among his greatest works.

Program

Elena Ruehr: “Sky Above Clouds” From O’Keeffe Images
Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 5 In E-flat Major, Op. 73, “Emperor”
Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 3 In F Major, Op. 90

Ian Parker, Piano
Neal Gittleman, Conductor
Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra




