Where Rock Meets Bach: Take3 Takes Center Stage At Coppell Arts Center In March

Take3 seamlessly merges hits from Elvis and The Beatles to Bach and Beethoven,

Feb. 08, 2024

Where Rock Meets Bach: Take3 Takes Center Stage At Coppell Arts Center In March

Coppell Arts Center has announced TAKE3, the genre-smashing musical trio, is bringing its outstanding concert to Old Town Coppell on Saturday, March 2, at 7:30 PM. Seamlessly merging hits from Elvis and The Beatles to Bach and Beethoven,

TAKE3 is a crossover band of strings, piano, vocals, and percussion. The group was formed by Yanni's star violin soloist Lindsay Deutsch. Deutsch began her career as a classical soloist, performing concerti with symphony orchestras around the country. Deutsch has become an ambassador for the Violins of Hope project, performing on violins saved in the Holocaust in venues around the country, including the Soraya center in Los Angeles and with the Livermore Symphony in San Francisco. Ms. Deutsch can be heard throughout Netflix's popular show, The Witcher and the Hulu series All About Pam. Her performances on these Sony soundtracks reached No. 1 on the Billboard charts and received millions of streams worldwide.

Known for their infectious and down to earth onstage personalities, this threesome leaves their indelible mark on captivated crowds around the country performing their arrangements of top pop hits, Americana, and their signature classical mashups. TAKE3's interactive lighting shows and comedic stories of their journey from scales in conservatory practice rooms to pop music in packed stadiums come together in an unforgettable experience that has fired up concertgoers all over the nation. TAKE3's unmistakable style and infectious joy in music-making appeals to listeners of all ages, making this the perfect show for both classical and popular music audiences alike!

TAKE3 lives at the intersection where pop, rock, and classical fusion collide. Described by audiences as a mini–Trans Siberian Orchestra experience, TAKE3 is nothing short of exhilarating. Tickets are $36 and can be purchased at CoppellArtsCenter.org or through the box office at 972-304-7047.

ABOUT COPPELL ARTS CENTER

The Coppell Arts Center is located at 505 Travis Street, Coppell, TX 75019. The Center is part of Coppell's 30-year-plan to present nationally touring shows and be the home for its five resident art companies: The Ballet Ensemble of Texas, Coppell Community Chorale, Coppell Creatives, Coppell Community Orchestra, and Theatre Coppell. Located in the heart of Old Town Coppell, the city's newly developed retail and entertainment district, the Center serves as the anchoring entertainment venue and fills a need expressed by Coppell residents to provide gathering spaces, a nightlife scene, cultural opportunities, and amenities for Coppell residents and visitors. The 30,000 square-foot center boasts six versatile spaces for a diverse mix of performance styles, exhibits, and entertainment, including a 442-seat main hall to host a variety of performances and productions from concerts to touring productions, orchestral music, and corporate events; a 196-seat Black Box Theater designed for intimate theatrical productions, art exhibitions, and special events; a 2,000-square foot multi-purpose reception hall to host art exhibits, events, meetings, and nightlife; and The Grove Performance Plaza to serve as an outdoor community space for special events and performances with views of Old Town Coppell.  For more information, go to CoppellArtsCenter.org.

ABOUT OLD TOWN COPPELL

Coppell is known for its small-town feel, and no place exemplifies this better than Old Town Coppell. Located in the City's historic district, Old Town stands where the community began the original townsite settled in the 1880s. Residential homes, businesses, and restaurants line the streets, creating a walkable, vibrant community and charming gathering place clustered around a beautiful town square. Home to the Coppell Farmers Market, the Coppell Arts Center, and several boutiques and restaurants, Old Town visitors and residents live, work, and play in this dynamic community that captures the essence of Coppell's historical roots and quality of life. For more information, go to coppelltx.gov/oldtown.




