WaterTower Theatre Announces Cast & Creative Details for A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER

WaterTower Theatre Producing Artistic Director Shane Peterman and Associate Producer Elizabeth Kensek are proud to announce casting and creative details for A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder, a musical comedy by Robert L. Freedman and Steven Lutvak.

Set in London in 1907, A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder centers on Monty Navarro, a penniless clerk who is informed after the death of his mother that he is ninth in line to inherit the fortune and title of the Earl of Highhurst, controlled by the wealthy D'Ysquith banking family. After the imperious ruling Lord of Highhurst dismisses Monty's claim of being a relative, the eight D'Ysquiths ahead of young Mr. Navarro in the line of inheritance begin dying in natural and some highly unnatural ways. Meanwhile, Monty is desperately trying to woo money-minded Sibella Hallward -until he finds himself drawn to the young virtuous Phoebe D'Ysquith. How will all these convoluted storylines come together?

A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder will run from July 20th - July 31st, 2022 on the Terry Martin Main Stage at the Addison Theatre Centre. This hilarious Tony award winning musical will be directed & choreographed by Penny Ayn Maas who shared the following regarding her vision for the production:

"I am honored to be directing at WaterTower Theatre for the first time and doing so with a stellar cast and creative team, many of whom I have worked with in the past. To quote the NY Times, this delightful Tony Award winning musical, 'will lift the hearts of all those who've been pining for what sometimes seems a lost art form: musicals that match streams of memorable melody with fizzily witty turns of phrase.' It is a lovely little operetta filled with murder and mayhem, with a leading man, Randy Pearlman, playing the entire D'Ysquith family: embodying eight different roles - both male and female - at a frantic and hilarious pace that will undoubtedly be a sight to behold."

Penny Ayn Maas will be joined by Music Director Jeff Crouse who shared the following: "I'm excited for this production because it will be my first time to work as a musical director at WaterTower. I have known and worked with Penny on numerous occasions, and her expertise, professionalism, collaboration, and support of her staff and cast make her phenomenal. She is always about the piece which is important." Jeff is particularly excited about this production because, in his words, "I enjoy the vocal sound/quality used in this genre of musical theatre. The legit sound is lovely. Listening to the auditions was exciting hearing soprano after soprano perform 'Inside Out' and 'I've Decided to Marry You!' Not to be outdone, the Mezzo's waltz of 'I Don't Know What I'd Do' was equally thrilling. The show is reminiscent of Gilbert and Sullivan which, unfortunately, I haven't had opportunity to music direct in many years. It's a fun musical romp that winks to the "innocent" nature of Monty. His character is interestingly similar to 'Ponty' Finch in How to Succeed..., another favorite show of mine."

The production stars Andrew Keeler as Monty Navarro the protagonist, and Randy Pearlman who takes on the daunting task of playing multiple roles appearing throughout the show as the many members of The D'Ysquith Family. Laura Lyman Payne as Sibella Hallward and Alison Whitehurst as Phoebe D'Ysquith appear as the clever & alluring romantic interests for young Monty. The ensemble of the show portrays multiple characters that require immensely skilled singers and comedic actors. This very versatile ensemble will feature Sarah Caldwell, Megan A. Liles, Mary Kim, Anthony Ortega, Nick Moore, and Christian Robert Black. Claire Greenberg and Garrett Weir round out this incredible group of actors as understudies.

The creative & production team includes Murell Horton as Costume Designer and Scenic Designer, Aaron Johansen as Lighting Designer, Amy Poe as Properties Designer, Mark Howard as Sound Designer, Ashley Schneider as Production Stage Manager, Ania Lyons as Assistant Stage Manager, and Garrett Weir as Assistant Director.

The production has been approved by Actors Equity Association under their fully vaccinated safety protocols for indoor productions, ensuring the safety of both artists and patrons alike.

Contains adult language. Recommended for ages 12 and above.

For more information on WaterTower Theatre and upcoming productions, visit us online at www.watertowertheatre.org or call the Box Office at 972.450.6232.