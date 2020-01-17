WaterTower Theatre Announces 25th Anniversary Season For 2020-2021

Shane Peterman, Producing Artistic Director, today announced details of the Company's 2020-2021 Season. This season marks the 25th for WaterTower Theatre, and the second season programmed by Producing Artistic Director Shane Peterman & Associate Producer Elizabeth Kensek.

The 5-show subscription season includes Mel Books' brand new West End adaptation of the hit movie musical Young Frankenstein, Simon Steven's TONY Award winning play, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-time, a 25th Anniversary Concert event, the TONY Award winning American Classic A Raisin in the Sun, and the world premiere of a brand new musical, Goin' Hollywood. WaterTower is also excited to announce two season add-ons: an all new holiday celebration co-produced with Lone State Circus Cirque Holidays, and for a limited run in the Karol Omlor Studio the U.S. Premiere of AMP: The Electrifying Story of Mary Shelley.

"I am excited to celebrate WaterTower Theatre and its twenty fifth anniversary with you! This second season continues my fresh approach to programming propelling the theatre into a new era of success and growth. This season has something for everyone and is a tribute to the many artists, patrons, and this wonderful city that, together, helps to shape one of North Texas' most prominent professional theatres."

The 2020-2021 Terry Martin Main Stage Season kicks off with the musical adaptation of the hit 1974 film, Young Frankenstein (October 22 - November 8, 2020), directed by Cheryl Denson and music directed by Adam C. Wright. Filled with catchy songs, fabulous dancing, and outrageous laughs that only a Mel Brooks show can deliver, this newly published adaptation from London's West End was awarded the Laurence Olivier Award for Best New Musical in 2018. During the same week that Young Frankenstein opens on the Main Stage, we will be presenting the U.S. premiere of AMP: The Electrifying Story of Mary Shelley written and performed by Jody Christopherson and directed by Isaac Byrne in the Karol Omlor Studio. AMP is an electrifying 60 minute solo work based on the life of Mary Shelley, the creation of Frankenstein, and the birth of modern feminism. Come meet the woman behind the monster. The 25th season continues with North Texas' newest Holiday tradition, an all new Cirque Holidays (December 10-20, 2020), a co-production with Lone Star Circus, featuring new acts by circus performers from all around the world through a unique blend of theatre and circus. The new year will ring in with the regional premiere of Simon Stephens' play The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-time (February 4-21, 2021), directed by Emily Scott Banks. This TONY Award winning groundbreaking contemporary play, based on Mark Haddon's best-selling book of the same title, offers a richly theatrical experience telling the touching and humorous story of fifteen-year-old Christopher, an extraordinary boy who is determined to solve a mystery in his West London neighborhood. Next we celebrate everything that you love about WaterTower Theatre with a red carpet event celebrating WTT's Silver Anniversary with our 25th Anniversary Concert event (March 4-21, 2021). Come celebrate the history of WaterTower Theatre's first 25 years featuring your favorite North Texas performers & musicians who have brought the glamour of Broadway to our stage over the years! Next on the Main Stage is the TONY Award winning drama that changed American theater forever, A Raisin in the Sun (April 22- May 9, 2021) written by Lorraine Hansberry. This American Classic will be directed by Phyllis Cicero, and tells the story of the Younger family living in Chicago in the 1950's, a story that remains as powerful and relevant today as it was 50 years ago. The season concludes with the world premiere of a brand new musical filled with Hollywood glamour, romance, and intrigue - Goin' Hollywood (June 10-27, 2021) by Stephen Cole & David Krane. Alice Chandler and her writing partner Garson Stein find themselves hurtling back in time to Hollywood in 1949, the golden age of movie musicals where they meet L. B. Mayer who hires them as writers. Alice & Garson soon discover that everything is not as they imagined; the studio system crumbling around them and the blacklist is targeting their closest allies! Our 25th season wraps up in style with this big splashy musical with a heart as big as MGM and a totally original, catchy, jazz-tinged score.

All productions will be staged at the Addison Theatre Centre at 15650 Addison Road, Addison, Texas 75001.

Five-show season subscriptions are on sale starting January 17th. The renewal deadline for current subscribers to keep their same seats or received priority reseating is June 30th. Subscriptions range in price from $119 (Preview Thursday and Wednesdays) to $156 (Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sundays). Subscription prices increase after August 1st to $145 (Preview Thursday and Wednesdays) and $175 (Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday). New subscriptions are available by calling the Box Office at 972.450.6232, and renewals can be made by phone or in person. Individual tickets go on sale in Summer 2020.

For more information on WaterTower Theatre and the 2019 - 2020 Season, visit us online at www.watertowertheatre.org or call the Box Office at 972.450.6232.





Related Articles Shows View More Dallas Stories

More Hot Stories For You