WaterTower Theatre Adds Sensory Friendly Matinee of Disney & Cameron Mackintosh's MARY POPPINS

Everyone's favorite, practically perfect nanny, Mary Poppins, is coming to North Texas for ALL to enjoy! WaterTower Theatre is thrilled to announce the addition of a sensory friendly early matinee of Disney and Cameron Mackintosh's beloved musical, Mary Poppins. This special performance will take place on Tuesday, July 23, 2024, at 10:00 AM at the Addison Theatre Centre.

Directed by John DeLos Santos, with music direction by Cody Dry and choreography by John De Los Santos & Vasthy Mompoint, this performance promises to be an inclusive and magical experience for all.

What is a Sensory Friendly Performance?

A Sensory Friendly performance is a theater production that welcomes individuals with sensory needs, including people on the autism spectrum, as well as first-time theatergoers and young children. The performance will allow for patron movement, staff and actors are trained to accommodate patron needs, and all patrons are welcome to experience theater in a safe, non-judgmental environment.

Here's what to expect:

BEFORE THE PERFORMANCE

Doors open 30 minutes prior to curtain, to help familiarize patrons with the spaces and experiences they will encounter while attending this show.

Limited crowds with open seating to allow space between groups.

Meet the staff, ushers, and volunteers that are trained to be inviting and accommodating to families' needs.

Sensory regulating toys and comfort/security items are welcome (please no food).

DURING THE PERFORMANCE

House lights remain on at a low level in the theatre during the performance.

Sound levels are lowered, especially startling or loud sounds, while preserving the original sound quality.

A reduction of strobe lighting and lighting focused on the audience.

Patrons have the freedom to talk and leave their seats during the performance.

Entering and exiting the theatre will be allowed throughout the performance.

Electronics are allowed for therapeutic use.

Quiet sensory area is available on the second level of the lobby for your convenience.

Hearing assist devices are available on request.

Don't miss this special performance of Mary Poppins, running from July 17-28, 2024, with the sensory friendly matinee on July 23 at 10:00 AM. Tickets are on sale now, with half-price tickets available for families attending the sensory friendly show by calling the box office.

For any questions about sensory performances or ticketing, please contact the WaterTower Theatre Box Office at boxoffice@watertowertheatre.org.

Experience the Magic of Mary Poppins

One of the most popular Disney movies of all time is capturing hearts in a whole new way: as a practically perfect musical! Based on the books by P.L. Travers and the classic Walt Disney film, Disney and Cameron Mackintosh's Mary Poppins delighted Broadway audiences for over 2,500 performances and received nominations for nine Olivier and seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

A delight for both grown-ups and children- we can all learn a lesson or two from the nanny who advises that "Anything can happen if you let it." The original 2007 production, written by Downtown Abbey creator Julian Fellowes, proved a huge success on Broadway, winning a Tony and two Drama Desk Awards. Mary Poppins is an enchanting mixture of irresistible story, unforgettable songs, breathtaking dance numbers and astonishing stagecraft with flying effects by Braun Productions.

Meet the Team

The design team includes Bob Lavallee as Set Designer, Christina Vargas as Costume Designer, Michael B. Moore as Wig Designer, Aaron Johansen as Lighting Designer, Mark Howard as Sound Designer and Engineer. The creative and production team also includes Associate Choreographer Bria J. Tyner, Equity Production Stage Manager Christopher L. Treviño, and Equity Associate Stage Manager Hillary Collazo Abbott.

Performances run from July 17-28, 2024 and are as follows: Wednesday - Friday at 7:30 PM, Saturday at 2:00 PM and 7:30 PM, and Sunday at 2:00 PM. Pay-What-You-Can performances will be the first Saturday matinee of each run. ASL Interpreted Performances will continue to be the final Thursday performance of every run. Sunday matinees feature Intersections events immediately following the show, providing audiences a chance to learn more from the cast & special guest panelists.

This production has been approved by Actors Equity Association, ensuring the safety of both artists and patrons alike. Appropriate for all ages. WaterTower Theatre's 2023-2024 Season Sponsor is the Town of Addison. For more information on WaterTower Theatre and upcoming productions, visit us online at www.watertowertheatre.org or call the Box Office at 972.450.6232.

