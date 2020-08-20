Waco Civic Theatre Will Present Outdoor Musical STORYBOOK WACO VARIETY HOUR

Storybook Waco Variety Hour is an original musical featuring characters from your favorite fairy tales.

Tickets are on sale for a family-friendly musical variety show taking place on a new outdoor stage.

Storybook Waco Variety Hour is an original musical featuring familiar songs and beloved characters from your favorite fairy tales. Dive into classics such as Rapunzel, Pinocchio, Red Riding Hood and Beauty and the Beast, to name but a few.

Lawn seating is available for families up to six (6) or single seating. This event is BYOB (Bring Your Own Blanket).

Learn more or purchase tickets here.

Shows View More Dallas Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You