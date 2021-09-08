WICKED Completes 5-Week, 40-Performance Run in Dallas

The Broadway hit WICKED, the first Broadway tour in the U.S. to resume performances following the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown, flew out of the Music Hall at Fair Park on Sunday, September 5 completing a successful 40-performance run presented by Dallas Summer Musicals and Broadway Across America. The 5-week engagement of WICKED was seen by over 120,000 patrons, and the final gross in ticket sales outperformed the 2016 engagement by 3%.

The WICKED Tour next plays Ovens Auditorium in Charlotte from September 8 - October 3. WICKED will be the first Broadway tour to play the Queen City since the pandemic shutdown.

"We are so proud of the reaction that Dallas audiences had to this blockbuster engagement of WICKED and especially their willingness to adhere to our mandatory mask policy," said DSM President Ken Novice. "We are equally as thrilled to bring our full-time staff back, and to be able to put back to work more than 230 part-time event workers, from ushers to security guards, bartenders to box office, from custodial crews to off-duty police officers. All thanks to WICKED and Dallas' voracious appetite for this wonderful show!"

Based on a statistical analysis by The Broadway League, the New York City-based national trade association for the Broadway industry, the local economic impact of this year's engagement of WICKED in Dallas can be estimated at over $31 million. This estimate includes economic impact generated by patrons, tourism, hotels, dining at local restaurants, parking and more. It also includes the cost of local supplies and local labor involved in the production.

"Re-starting the North American touring industry took many months of planning and the entire industry had its eyes on Dallas," said David Stone, Producer of Wicked. "We are grateful for the diligent protocols followed by our cast and crew and the entire DSM team, demonstrating that as we emerge from this pandemic, the show can go on!"

For more information about WICKED, please visit www.WickedTheMusical.com.

Photo credit: Joan Marcus