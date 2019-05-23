WHO YOU CALLING A BITCH?!? Announced At 2019 Dallas Solo Festival

Official winner of the Hollywood Fringe Scholarship Award and now on at the 2019 Dallas Solo Festival - Who You Calling A Bitch?!? Is the solo reverie of a young African-American actress as she navigates her identity through iconic African-American characters and entertainers in black history.

Ever wonder what your favorite characters have to say about you, if the roles were reversed? If you ever wonder, wondered, or would like to know keep reading...

Following a great response from a 20-minute version at UCLA School of Theater Film and Television, and a successful, sold out performances at the Hollywood Fringe Festival and most recently at the 2019 Whitefire Solo Festival in Sherman Oaks, CA Who You Calling a Bitch?!? Will now be on at The 2019 Dallas Solo Festival at Theater Too! Downstairs at Theater Three, 2800 Routh Street, #168. Dallas, Texas 75201.

A relevant solo dramedy the show tells the story of a young African American Actress, Raquel Mills (Sacha Elie) as she struggles to find her identity through three iconic African-American characters. Dominique Devereaux, the wealthy and beloved scene stealing vixen of the 1980's Dynasty, Ms. Ray-Ray, (loosely based off of several housewives) of the desperate housewives franchise; and Mammy the grounded, wise and lovable archetype from Gone With the Wind.

It's the BIG audition and Raquel Mills, awaits anxiously to read for the title character of TV's hottest new drama, Aubrey Brissett, tough, confident, a fixer, also known as The Bitch. Raquel struggles to identify with the character. With an overly pleasant Casting Director announcing that the auditions are running behind, Raquel is forced to wait onsite. Inciting all three icons to step into both help her embrace and find Raquel's inner bitch.

Through encompassing monologues, soliloquies, storytelling, dialogues and crowd scenes that provoke. Dominique, Ray-Ray and Mammy (all three also played by Sacha Elie) provide hilarious and thought provoking testimonies for Raquel to contemplate. Each character fights dramatically for their place in societal history and their iconic right to fame and ask the audience three main questions: Has the term Bitch evolved in Popular Culture? Can a Bitch Inspire and Empower women of today? Bitch, was/is it, ever a good point of reference for women, particularly for African American women?

Who You Calling A Bitch?!? redefines the roles of African-American women in popular culture. You've never seen, nor will you have a better understanding of these three icons.

Actress, writer and producer Sacha Elie was inspired by a 1984 People Magazine interview, with the incomparable and always elegant Diahann Carroll, the ground breaking Hattie McDaniel, writer Margaret "Peg" Mitchell, and a combination of the courageous woman of the reality television genre. Sacha Elie holds a M.F.A. in Acting from UCLA, School of Theater Film and Television.

Who You Calling A Bitch?!? will be performed at the Theater Too! Downstairs at the Theater Three, 2800 Routh Street, #168, Dallas, Texas 75201.

Running Time: 55 minutes. All performances $15.

Visit the show's website here: http://www.dallassolofest.com/who-you-calling-a-bitch1-by-sacha-elie.html

To Purchase Tickets: 214-888-6650.





