Vote For The 2021 BroadwayWorld Dallas Awards; WIZARD OF OZ Leads Best Streaming Musical!

Our readers set the nominees, and now voting is open for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Dallas Awards! The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.

Check out the current standings below!

Voting is now open through December 31st! Winners will be announced in January.

Streaming productions are eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld is also allowing audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.

Who Will Win? Vote Before December 31st!

Here are the current standings for Dallas:

Best Musical

MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG - McKinney Youth Onstage 31%

LES MISERABLES, SCHOOL EDITION - Artisan Center Theater 21%

BIG FISH - Outcry Youth Theatre 8%

Best Performer In A Musical

Sydney Enoch - ADDAMS FAMILY - Mckinney Youth onSTAGE 31%

Rebecca Nason - INTO THE WOODS JR. - Artisan Center Theatre 21%

Brayden Lawrence - CABARET - Outcry Youth Theatre 5%

Best Performer In A Play

Bekah Davis - THESE SHINING LIVES - Mckinney Youth onSTAGE 31%

Rebecca Nason - THE LION, THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE - Artisan Center Theater 13%

Cheyenne Grace - THE LION, THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE - Artisan Center Theater 13%

Best Performer In A Streaming Musical

Ashlyn Koford - BIG FISH - Outcry Youth Theatre 23%

Madeline Carter - BIG FISH - Outcry Youth Theatre 22%

Brayden Soffa - BIG FISH - Outcry Youth Theatre 15%

Best Performer In A Streaming Play

Alexa Stratton - THE GREAT GATSBY - Outcry Youth Theatre 32%

Calin Eastes - THE GREAT GATSBY - Outcry Youth Theatre 11%

Marcy Bogner - ANTIGONE - Outcry Youth Theatre 9%

Best Play

THESE SHINING LIVES - Mckinney Youth onSTAGE 36%

THE LION, THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE - Artisan Center Theater 32%

THE GREAT GATSBY - Outcry Youth Theatre 8%

Best Streaming Musical

WIZARD OF OZ - Art Centre Theatre 69%

DISENCHANTED - North Texas Performing Arts 31%

Best Streaming Play

THE GREAT GATSBY - Outcry Youth Theatre 49%

CURIOUS INCIDENT - WaterTower theatre 13%

Kaitlyn Barnard - CLUE - North Texas Performing Arts 8%