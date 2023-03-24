Video: Go Inside the Raising of The Broadway Tent At Grandscape

Go inside the raising of the The Broadway Tent Rising at Grandscape with new video from the event! The Broadway Tent is a new state-of-the-art 1,300-seat and 75,000 square foot performance venue developed and designed by the UK-based Matthew Churchill Productions Ltd.

The Broadway Tent will host the World Premiere production of His Story: The Musical, the new contemporary pop/hip-hop based on the story of Jesus.

Featuring a tent concept originally developed for Peter Pan 360 - which originated in the UK, and played a brief stint in Downtown Dallas in 2015 - the venue rises to 110' tall, with four large 150' sloped masts that suspend the tent structure underneath. This unique design allows for unobstructed views from all seats.

Thirteen 20,000 lumen projectors create fully immersive projection mapping which wraps around the audience on the interior ceiling. The venue seats over 1300 patrons, features red plush seats and carpeting, and is completely climate controlled - including powerful A/C for the summer months in Texas.

Additional bespoke Italian tent structures will be erected for Lobby, VIP and Backstage areas around the show tent, turning The Broadway Tent at Grandscape into a virtual "tent city", covering 75,000 square feet and employing upwards of 150 local staff members to operate. Producers expect that 10,000+ patrons will attend the $7.5m new production of His Story: The Musical each week.

His Story: The Musical is a Broadway-style theatrical event, 2000 years in the making. In this new contemporary pop musical based on the life of Jesus, a common-man-from-an-obscure-family arrives in the big city and defies expectations. He performs miracles and speaks great wisdom, but chooses friends from the dregs of society and hangs out in the wrong part of town. Mocked by the establishment, he is adored by the people. Melding a youthful voice with a timeless perspective, the greatest story ever told is broughtinto the third millennium, reminding us of the universal power of love and redemption.

His Story: The Musical features an original book music and lyrics by Anna Miriam Brown, and direction by two- time Tony Award nominee Jeff Calhoun (Newsies, Bonnie & Clyde). His Story is presented by Tony-nominated producer Bruce Lazarus, Willie and Korie Robertson (stars of "Duck Dynasty," New York Times bestselling authors), Brad Reeves / Bill Noble, Thinking Tree LLC, Jill Wilkinson, Cooper Collins, Mike Collins, and Troy Duhon / Bob Katz in association with Matthew Churchill Productions Ltd.

The engagement launches May 5, 2023 at the new state-of-the-art Broadway Tent at Grandscape (5752 Grandscape Blvd, The Colony, TX 75056). Opening night is May 18. Tickets are now on sale at Ticketmaster.com. For further information, visit HisStoryTheMuscial.com.