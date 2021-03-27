VIDEO: Ben Milam International Academy Presents Ballet Folklorico Show

Ben Milam International Academy students performed their 2021 spring folklorico show on March 26, 2021.

Students at the school are bilingual and have been learning about the cultures of Spanish-speaking countries, News West 19 reports.

"Our goal and our vision is for our students to become bilingual, biliterate and bicultural students," BMIA Director Iliana Bermea said. "Today we're seeing the celebration of our students coming together."

Bermea also said it's important for parents to understand it's not just about learning Spanish content in school, but also learning the cultural aspects of other countries.

