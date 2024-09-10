VENUS IN FUR Opens Theatre Three's 62nd Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Theatre Three opens their 24/25 season with Venus in Fur! The play, written by David Ives, is a mesmerizing exploration of desire, control, and the complexities of gender dynamics, leaving audiences captivated from start to finish.

The production, directed by Emily Gray, will begin previews September 19th.

Venus in Fur centers on a seemingly straightforward audition that spirals into an intense battle of wits and wills. The story begins with Thomas, a playwright and director, who is frustrated after a long day of casting for his adaptation of Leopold von Sacher-Masoch's scandalous novella "Venus in Furs". When the enigmatic Vanda arrives, she not only embodies the character she seeks to play but also begins to challenge the very fabric of Thomas's beliefs about power, submission, and dominance.

"Having lived some of this play's scenarios, I love bringing David Ives' witty and clever script alive in the post me too era," says director Gray. "Enormously entertaining on one hand and yet bafflingly prescient, 'Venus in Fur' illustrates the New York actress' experience while simultaneously entertaining the salacious spirit in us all!" This two-character play is a masterful blend of wit, tension, and psychological intrigue. Starring Carson Wright as Thomas and Catherine DuBord as Vanda, the production promises to deliver performances that are as compelling as they are nuanced.

Get your tickets for VENUS IN FUR now at www.Theatre3Dallas.com. Subscribers can confirm their tickets at 214-871-3300 or e-mail at boxoffice@theatre3dallas.com. Theatre Three is located at 2688 Laclede St., Dallas, TX 75201. Complimentary parking is available in the adjacent AMLI Parking Garage.

About the show:

Venus in Fur

Previews: September 19-20

Opening Night: September 21

Closing Night: October 20

Written By David Ives. Directed by Emily Gray, Stage Managed by Emily Mordecai, Lighting Designed by Landry Stickland, Costume Designed by Liz Helfrich, Sound Designed by Matthew Gray, and Intimacy Choreographed by Danielle Georgiou.

Cast

Catherine DuBord: Vanda

Carson Wright: Thomas

Inspired by Leopold von Sacher-Masoch's 1870's novel Venus in Furs, this captivating story unfolds during an audition where playwright-director Thomas Novachek meets the enigmatic actress, Vanda Jordan. As Vanda auditions for the lead role in Thomas's new play, the lines between reality and fiction blur, leading to a provocative exploration of power dynamics, gender roles, and the nature of dominance and submission.

For more information about Theatre Three, please visit www.Theatre3Dallas.com or call the Theatre Three Box Office at (214) 871-3300.

Comments

