VANYA & SONIA & MASHA & SPIKE to be Presented at Allen Contemporary Theatre

Allen Contemporary Theatre has revealed its fall production, Vanya & Sonia & Masha & Spike, running from October 4th to October 20th, 2024. This Tony Award-winning comedy, written by Christopher Durang, is a witty, laugh-out-loud modern twist on family dynamics, sibling rivalry, and the absurdities of life.

Showtimes and Ticket Information

Fridays at 8 PM

Sundays at 3 PM

Tickets are $25 for adults and $20 for seniors and youth.

Tickets are available for purchase on the Allen Contemporary Theatre website, and at the box office the day of the show. Early purchase is encouraged as seats are expected to sell out.

Vanya & Sonia & Masha & Spike centers on three middle-aged siblings-Vanya and Sonia, who live uneventfully in their family's farmhouse, and their movie-star sister, Masha, who suddenly returns with her much younger, energetic boyfriend, Spike. Masha's homecoming threatens to uproot the quiet lives of Vanya and Sonia as her chaotic energy and plans to sell the family home lead to plenty of humorous and heartwarming clashes. Full of quick-witted dialogue, outlandish situations, and Chekhovian references, this play promises an entertaining escape from the ordinary.

Winner of the Tony Award for Best Play, Christopher Durang's sharp and clever writing brings a fresh blend of hilarity and emotional depth. At its core, the play deals with the universal experience of family relationships, aging, and the pursuit of happiness-delivered in a light, comedic manner that is sure to resonate with audiences.

Whether you're a fan of smart comedies or just looking for an evening of fun and laughter, Vanya & Sonia & Masha & Spike offers a perfect balance of humor and heart.

