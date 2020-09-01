Uptown Players Presents the Virtual 2014 Production of PAGEANT

The virtual production runs September 25th through October 4, 2020.

Uptown Players will present a virtual production of the 2014 audience favorite, the farcical Off‐Broadway hit, Pageant. With book and lyrics by Bill Russell and Frank Kelly and music by Albert Evans, what makes Pageant the musical so different from other beauty contests? Our girls have it all, plus a little "something extra!" The virtual production runs September 25th through October 4, 2020.

Pageant is a pageant, but what's glitz, glamour, poise and talent, without a five o'clock shadow? Judges selected from the audience actually vote and determine who the winner is, therefore, may be different at each performance. The show takes its shots not by mocking the pageant from the outside, but by being one. The six contestants, Miss Deep South, Miss West Coast, Miss Great Plains, Miss Bible Belt, Miss Industrial Northeast and Miss Texas (all played by men) compete in evening gown, talent, swim-wear, and spokesmodel, plus each finalist answers calls from the Beauty Crisis Hotline. You won't want to miss the hilarity.

The cast includes Walter Lee as Miss Texas, Ashton Shawver as Miss Bible Belt, Peter DiCesare as Miss Deep South, Drew Kelly as Miss West Coast, Micah Greene as Miss Great Plains, and Sergio Antonio Garcia as Miss Industrial Northeast. Hosting the pageant is B.J. Cleveland as Frankie Cavalier. The production is under the direction of Chris Robinson, with Music Direction by Kevin Gunter.

Called "screamingly funny!" by The New York Times, Pageant is a beauty contest unlike any other. So, practice your winner's wave and come see if a baton‐twirling "lady" can really "cure" world peace!

The virtual production runs through September 25 through October 4, 2020. Viewing tickets are $20-$30 and can be purchased online at www.uptownplayers.org or by phone at (214) 219-2718.

