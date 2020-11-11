Uptown Players Announces Two New Streaming Shows

The shows are the world premiere of Helen Holy’s Holiday Streaming Spectacular starring Paul J. Williams, and Application Pending starring B.J. Cleveland.

Join Uptown Players for this special holiday edition of Sister Helen Holy's 701 club, starring Paul J. Williams as his most popular "altar" ego, Sister Helen Holy of the First Southern Fried Self-Satisfied ‎"Babatist" Church. Calling on his extensive religious upbringing in the Baptist church and as a ‎graduate of Baylor University, Sister Helen allows Paul J. to skewer the extremes and ‎prejudices of religion while still honoring the faith.‎ Audiences across the country are familiar with Sister Helen's 701 Club and we are thrilled that she is bringing this new fresh holiday edition to the "interweb".

A mix of holiday music, news, scripture interpretation, and special guest performances and interviews, this special holiday quarantine cabaret edition can be viewed at home and is sure to brighten this holiday season!

Special guests include Alyssa Cavazos, B.J. Cleveland, Coy Covington, Peter DiCesare, Jacob Hemsath, Denise Lee, Walter Lee, Laura Lites, Cara Serber, Trey Tolleson, and Brandon Wilhelm. This edition of the 701 club is under the direction of B.J. Cleveland, with music direction by Kevin Gunter.

Viewing tickets are $20-$30 and can be purchased online at www.uptownplayers.org or by phone at (214) 219-2718.

Application Pending

By Greg Edwards and Andy Sanberg

Streaming January 29 - Feb 7

B.J. Cleveland stars as Chris Evans, a kindergarten assistant at Edgely Prep, an elite Manhattan private school with an acceptance rate that puts Harvard's to shame. On the day applications are due, Edgely's Head of Admissions is ousted in a scandal, and Chris is unexpectedly thrust into the job. With phones ringing off the hook, Chris must balance beleaguered applicants, venal administrators, and an army of parents who will stop at nothing to get their kids into this exclusive school. B.J. Cleveland plays all 44 characters in this production.

Winner of the 2015 Broadway World Award for Best Off-Broadway Play, Application Pending explores the cutthroat world of kindergarten admissions and what it ultimately means to be a good parent.

Direction by Linda Leonard

Viewing tickets are $20-$30 and can be purchased online at www.uptownplayers.org or by phone at (214) 219-2718

Photo Credit: Mike Morgan

