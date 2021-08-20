Uptown Players Announces 2022 Season

Uptown Players has announced its 2022 season at the Kalita Humphreys Theater. The season will feature regional premieres of the critically acclaimed 2013 Tony Award winner for Best Musical, Kinky Boots, and the regional premiere of the 2019 Tony nominated two-act revival of the original 1983 trilogy Harvey Fierstein's Torch Song. The shortened season will wrap up with the 2007 Tony Award Best Play nominee, The Little Dog Laughed. Uptown Players will also present its annual fundraising production, Broadway Our Way, as part of the 2022 season lineup.

2022 SEASON OVERVIEW

Harvey Fierstein's Torch Song: March 25 - April 3

Uptown Players will open their season with Harvey Fierstein's Torch Song, a new and shortened revival of Fierstein's original 1983 Torch Song Trilogy. The play follows the life of Arnold Beckoff, a Jewish drag queen who makes it his life journey to find happiness in 1970s New York in the midst of homophobia and intolerance, even by his own family and partners. The play chronicles the all too human journey about the families we're born into, the families we choose, and the battles to bring them all home. Harvey Fierstein's Torch Song brings laughter and tears simultaneously, and the pioneering gay drama reminds us of the universal struggle between love and fear, and the circumstances we cannot change.

Broadway Our Way 2022: April 21- 24

The Uptown Players divas return for another entertaining weekend of Broadway music with plenty of twists, laughs and surprises. The evening features many of your favorite actors from past Uptown Players seasons performing selections from Broadway shows, both past and present, all done with an Uptown Players spin! Our annual fundraiser Broadway Our Way is one weekend only and promises a night of fun and wildly entertaining musical theater.

Kinky Boots: July 15 - 31

Uptown Players continues its season with the winner of six Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Kinky Boots. The hit musical tells the story of Charlie Price, a factory owner struggling to save his family business. Having inherited a shoe factory from his late father, Charlie forms an unlikely partnership with cabaret performer and drag queen Lola to produce a line of high-heeled boots to continue his father's legacy and save the business. In the process, Charlie and Lola discover that they are not so different after all. Renowned singer and songwriter, Cyndi Lauper and Tony Award winning theatre legend, Harvey Fierstein, team up as composer and playwright to tell an incredible story that Broadway had never seen before. Heralded by the Daily News as "dazzling and joyous," Kinky Boots reminds us all to embrace our individuality and uniqueness.

The Little Dog Laughed: August 19- 28

The Uptown Players 2022 season will close with Douglas Carter Beane's 2006 heartfelt drama, The Little Dog Laughed. The play tells the story of two lovers fighting against the world to keep their passion for each other alive. Mitchell, an up-and-coming actor, and Diane, his agent/producer, pretend to be a couple to avoid negative press about Mitchell's homosexuality. The plan works until Mitchell falls for Alex, a young male prostitute, who changes Mitchell's views about relationships and convinces him to love, much to the dismay of Diane, who tries desperately to avoid a scandal. Throughout the play, the tabloid-mad public keeps at everyone's heels, waiting anxiously for someone to fall. Filled with wit, hilarity, and realism, The Little Dog Laughed is a biting and timely comedy that takes aim at the entertainment industry, sex and sexuality, and the way happy endings "should" look.

Individual ticket prices for all shows range from $30 to $60. All performances this season take place at the Kalita Humphreys Theater, 3636 Turtle Creek Blvd at Blackburn. Performances take place Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Season and individual tickets can be purchased online at www.uptownplayers.org or by phone at 214-219-2718.

