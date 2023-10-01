Upright Theatre Co. Announces Their 2024 Season of Shows

The season will begin with Into the Woods in February 2024.

By: Oct. 01, 2023

Upright Theatre Co. in Euless, TX has announced their 2024 season of shows.

Into the Woods - Musical

The Brothers Grimm hit the stage with an epic fairytale about wishes, family and the choices we make.

February 16-March 17

The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged) [revised] - Play

37 plays in 97 mins! 3 actors perform all of Shakespeare's comedies, histories, & tragedies in this hilarious play.

April 5-April 27

Bonnie & Clyde - Musical

America's most notorious lovers and bank robbers take the country by storm in this compelling adventure.

May 17-June 15

Disney's Aladdin Jr. - Children's Production

Discover "A Whole New World" with this magically updated version of the Academy Award-winning Disney classic!

June 29-August 3

Sister Act - Musical

A woman hiding in a convent helps her fellow sisters find their voices as she rediscovers her own in this feel-good musical.

August 23-September 22

Amityville '74 - Play (Regional Premiere)

A chilling look at the Defeo Family and the horrific events that occurred at their infamous Amityville home.

October 4-November 2

Disney's Frozen Jr. - Children's Production

Disney's worldwide phenomenon is taking Upright Theatre Co. by (snow)storm!

November 16-December 14

Visit the link below and get your tickets today!




