Upright Theatre Co. Announces Their 2024 Season of Shows

The season will begin with Into the Woods in February 2024.
POPULAR
Upright Theatre Co. in Euless, TX has announced their 2024 season of shows.
The Brothers Grimm hit the stage with an epic fairytale about wishes, family and the choices we make.
February 16-March 17
37 plays in 97 mins! 3 actors perform all of Shakespeare's comedies, histories, & tragedies in this hilarious play.
April 5-April 27
America's most notorious lovers and bank robbers take the country by storm in this compelling adventure.
May 17-June 15
Discover "A Whole New World" with this magically updated version of the Academy Award-winning Disney classic!
June 29-August 3
A woman hiding in a convent helps her fellow sisters find their voices as she rediscovers her own in this feel-good musical.
August 23-September 22
A chilling look at the Defeo Family and the horrific events that occurred at their infamous Amityville home.
October 4-November 2
Disney's worldwide phenomenon is taking Upright Theatre Co. by (snow)storm!
November 16-December 14
