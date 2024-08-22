Undermain Theatre To Present ATHENA By Gracie Gardner

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Undermain Theatre will present the first production of its 41st Season of Identity: Athena by Gracie Gardner. This Regional Premiere runs September 5 through September 29, 2024.

On the heels of the 2024 Summer Olympics, Undermain Theatre presents ATHENA by Gracie Gardner. Mary Wallace and Athena are brave, and seventeen, and fencers training for the Junior Olympics. They practice together, they compete against each other, they spend their lives together. They wish they were friends. Undermain presents the regional premiere of Gracie Gardner's searing look into two young women driven to make their way through the ranks of competitive fencing and their fascination with each other.

Directed by: Undermain Producing Artistic Director Bruce DuBose

Cast: Christina Cranshaw (Mary Wallace), Nadia DeWolf (Athena), and Lily Gast (Jaime).

Design Team: Scenic Design; Robert Winn*, Lighting Design: steve woods*, Costume Design: Katelyn Jackson, Sound Design: Paul Semrad*, Fight Choreography: Sara J. Romersberger, Fencing Instructor: Silas Choi

*Undermain Company member

Preview Performances September 5 - 6, 2024

Opening Night Saturday, September 7, 2024

In Performance September 5 - 29, 2024

Talkbacks after performances on September 5, September 15, and September 22.

Gracie Gardner is an American playwright. Her play Pussy Sludge was selected for Theatertreffen Stückemarkt in Berlin, and previously received the Relentless Award; it was developed by Less Than Rent at HERE Arts Center, and The Old Vic in London. Her play Athena (New York Times Critics' Pick) was presented by The Hearth at JACK. Gracie is the recipient of the Theater of the Future Fellowship, McKnight National Residency and Commission, an Ensemble Studio Theater Sloan Foundation Commission, the James E. Michael Award, the James Stevenson Prize, and she is a Samuel French OOB Festival winner. She's a proud member of New Dramatists, Ars Nova Play Group, Youngblood, and she has received commissions from Clubbed Thumb, Manhattan Theatre Club, and the Cincinnati Conservatory of Music. She's also worked as a video game writer for Annapurna Interactive.

TICKET INFORMATION

Single tickets are on sale now.

The performances will be held at Undermain Theatre, 3200 Main Street in the historic Deep Ellum section of Dallas.

Tickets prices:

Previews: $15

Thursdays: $20

Fridays: $25

Saturdays: $35

Sunday Matinees: $25 (student and educator tickets $15 for Sunday Matinees)

Undermain offers discounts for students and educators, seniors, KERA members, and industry artists. Discounted tickets may be purchased online at undermain.org.

Subscribers may redeem their tickets by contacting development@undermain.org.

ABOUT UNDERMAIN:

Now in its 41st season, Undermain Theatre is a company of artists that has produced world premieres, regional premieres and countless re-workings of masterpieces that celebrate language and poetics. Undermain's work stretches beyond its home state of Texas and has reached audiences in New York, Los Angeles, Canada, Greece, Macedonia and Serbia. The San Diego Union Tribune called Undermain “one of the best small theaters in America.” The theater collaborates with playwrights, supports a theater archive and operates a theater under 3200 Main Street in Dallas' legendary Deep Ellum. Since 2019, the Katherine Owens/Undermain Fund for New Work has offered grants to a diverse group of playwrights to develop new work to be presented first on our stage.”

