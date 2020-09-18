Theatre Wesleyan Launches THE UNIVERSAL LANGUAGE Streaming Production

The production will be available as a video-on-demand via the ShowTix4U platform through Sunday, September 20.

Theatre Wesleyan launches their streaming production of David Ives' comedy, The Universal Language, on September 18. The production, a senior BFA project for one of the cast members, will be available as a video-on-demand via the ShowTix4U platform through Sunday, September 20.

To commemorate the launch, students will participate in a virtual opening night talkback on Friday, September 18 at 8:30pm CST on the Theatre Wesleyan Facebook page (facebook.com/theatrewesleyan). Students will discuss and answer questions about filming a theatre production in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Participants include student cast and crew members who are all pursuing their Bachelor of Arts or Bachelor of Fine Arts in Theatre. The participants will include recent senior theatre major and graduate Tristen Brown (Don), junior theatre major Julissa Norment (Dawn), senior theatre major Kristian Thomas (Young Man), senior theatre major Ryan Simón (stage manager), sophomore theatre major Cameron Hatcher (scenic and props design), senior theatre major Joseph Laws (lighting design), senior theatre major Ryan Simón (sound design and video editor), Hugo Morales Saldaña (costume design), and sophomore theatre major Elena Cruce (content and streaming coordinator) will monitor the stream.

An access code for the streaming production will be $5.00 and available online at txwes.edu/theatretickets or by calling (817) 531-4211.

Patrons will be redirected to ShowTix4U where they can purchase an access code which will allow them to view The Universal Language within a 48-hour period. If you purchase one access code and intend on watching with multiple people in your household, please consider an additional donation to Theatre Wesleyan.

Patrons will receive an email with instructions, their personal access code, and a link to the ShowTix4U video player. The stream will not be available to download and access codes are non-transferable and can only be viewed on one device at a time.

If you have questions, please contact the Theatre Wesleyan office at (817) 531-5867.

