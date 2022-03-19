Theatre Three to Announce 60th Anniversary Season

Due to construction delays and the weather advisory for Monday, March 21, Theatre Three has decided to go virtual for the 2022-2023 Season Announcement and Sign Lighting.

The season announcement will be available to stream on the Theatre Three Facebook page (www.facebook.com/theatre3dallas). Patrons are invited to watch Jeffrey and Christie announce the plays and musicals to be produced as part of the 60th anniversary season. Following that, the Theatre Three team will share a video of the new Theatre Three marquee lit for the first time. Other highlights of the evening include a special performance by Vonda K. Bowling and a few surprise guests, as well as the start of a fundraiser called "Light the Way" to help get the theatre ready for an incredible season in the Theatre Three building after a year of involuntary construction and performing in various venues.

This construction delay will not affect the in-person performances of "Stede Bonnet: A F****** Pirate Musical" running April 7-May 1 on the Norma Young Arena Stage at Theatre Three.

For more information about Theatre Three, please visit www.Theatre3Dallas.com or call the Theatre Three Box Office at (214) 871-3300.