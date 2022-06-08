Theatre Three Announces New Dates for WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF?

At the request of Dallas Fire Rescue, Theatre Three will be cancelling preview performances of "Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?" this weekend and the Monday night performance (June 9-June 13).

While the Theatre Three building is up to date on safety protocols, there are necessary approvals that need to be completed before doors can open to the public. There will now be a preview performance on Thursday, June 16 at 7:30 PM, and opening night will now take place on Friday, June 17 at 8 PM.

All patrons with tickets to the previously announced preview and opening night performances will be contacted by the Theatre Three box office in the next day. If you have questions please call the Theatre Three Box Office at (214) 871-3300 or e-mail at boxoffice@theatre3dallas.com

Tickets for all performances of "Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?" are available at the Theatre Three Box Office (214-871-3300 • www.theatre3dallas.com). Tickets range from $15.00-$37.50 each depending on the performance.

Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?

Performances June 16-July 3, 2022

By Edward Albee

Directed by Blake Hackler

Albee's masterpiece, Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? is a deliciously dark comedy that transports us back to the 1960's and invites us into the home of Martha and George. When Nick and Honey, a young couple, come over after a boozy university faculty party, the evening unravels to reveal a series of bitter truths about mid-century American life.

Cast

George: Jeffrey Schmidt* (he/him)

Martha: Christie Vela* (she/her)

Nick: Felipe Carrasco** (he/him)

Honey: Olivia Cinquepalmi** (she/her)

*Indicates Actor's Equity Membership

**Indicates Actor's Equity Membership Candidate

For more information about Theatre Three, please visit www.Theatre3Dallas.com or call the Theatre Three Box Office at (214) 871-3300.