The Wallace to Present Workshop Of Max Duane's LAREDO This Month

The Wallace will present its first New Work Development Workshop of the play LAREDO by playwright Max Duane.

From prophecy, to the apocalypse, to whatever comes after. Laredo is a play about The Feathered Serpent, a bar on the border of Mexico and Texas, whose patrons are all but who they seem.

This will be the first American workshop of this play, following a workshop at the Hawkseed Theater Company in the UK.

The workshop will be led by Artistic Director Anna Hogan and Committee Members and Theater Educators Kensly Peck and Randal Ramirez. The presentation will include a staged reading of the play and a moderated Q&A with the committee members, playwright, and actors.

The public presentation will take place on Saturday, Oct 22 from 7 PM - 10 PM at The Wallace Theater. (823 HOUSTON STREET, LEVELLAND, TEXAS)

Tickets are $10 per person and can be acquired at Wallacetheater.com/events.

Actors in this workshop include Chastin Powell, Krys Applegate, Mary Hogan, Dantz DeBusk, Scott Alford, Alejandro Hernandez, Isaiah Klafka, and Omar Samad.

About Playwright MAX DUANE:

Max, a native Texan, has worked as a playwright and actor in New York City and London over the last decade.

Locals may have seen Max in productions such as Guys and Dolls at South Plains College or My Fair Lady with Moonlight Musicals. You can now see him in movies such as The Railway Children Return (2022, Canal Studios) or the upcoming short film Just Like the Butterfly with Lubbock filmmaker Adam Paul Stone.

Max's plays Levelland, Hawley, and Jade were workshopped in 2016 with Rising Sun Performance Company on Governors Island, NY with Anna Hogan, who now serves as Artistic Director of The Wallace Theater.

His play LAREDO has received a table reading workshop with Hawkseed Theatre Company in the UK. This will be the first American workshop of LAREDO.

Max is excited to return home to workshop LAREDO at The Wallace Theatre.

About Page to Stage:

The Wallace's new play reading program Page to Stage was created to

offer exposure to a selection of underproduced published and new works. This program is

managed by The Wallace's Artistic Director Anna Hogan and by guest artists Kensly Peck and Randal Ramirez.

One Saturday per month, Page to Stage members meet at a predetermined venue to read

through selected scripts together. After the reading, committee members moderate an

education-based Q&A with the member who selected the script and the group at large to learn more about their experience and interest in the script.

The goal of this program is for The Wallace to host a new work development workshop with one to two guest playwrights per year. These playwrights will receive director and actor support for up to 4 days. The workshop will culminate in a public, script-in-hand reading of the play or presentation of a staged segment of the play.

The Wallace is a 501c(3) non-profit organization in Levelland, Texas.

Interested in supporting The Wallace's Mainstage Productions through sponsorship? Contact: Tina@WallaceTheater.com.