The North Texas Irish Festival Returns Next Month

The festival runs March 3-5.

Feb. 14, 2023  
The North Texas Irish Festival Returns Next Month

The North Texas Irish Festival returns to Dallas's Fair Park March 3-5, bringing with it all the music, dance, and culture that this exciting, family-friendly event in the rich tradition of Irish and Celtic culture.

One of the largest Irish festivals in the U.S., the North Texas Irish Festival is a family-friendly event featuring live music, dancing, storytelling, chef demonstrations, and more on multiple stages, indoors and outdoors, at Fair Park. Guests will also enjoy horse shows, sheepherding demonstrations, beer and whiskey tastings, genealogy research opportunities, animal rescue groups, shopping, child-friendly entertainment, and free arts and crafts for the kids. This indoor-outdoor festival takes place rain or shine.

"It's music, it's food and drink, it's dance, it's people connecting with each other," said Sheri Bush, President of the Southwest Celtic Music Association Inc., the non-profit organization that produces the North Texas Irish Festival and provides music and dance scholarships to local students. "There truly is something for everyone here. The volunteers who put their heart and soul into this festival are excited to share it with everyone."

The largest cultural celebration in DFW, the North Texas Irish Festival is produced annually by hundreds of volunteers, some of whom have volunteered for decades, often alongside generations of their families.

Also returning this year is the North Texas Irish Festival Fun Run, a jaunt through the beautiful grounds of Fair Park on Saturday, March 4, at 8 a.m. This family-friendly fun run is perfect for runners or walkers of any age or ability, and also for dogs! All registered participants will receive a T-shirt, a "bottle opener" medal, one ticket to the North Texas Irish Festival, and two beers after the run if they are of legal drinking age. This non-timed 5K fun run will benefit Friends of Fair Park and the Southwest Celtic Music Association. More information and a link to registration are available here.

Music, dancing, whiskey tastings, horse displays, Celtic storytelling, animal rescue groups, Shepherd's pie, Irish stew, fish and chips, dozens of activities for kids and child-friendly entertainment, and chef demonstrations are all found at this family-friendly festival.




